Hotel costs could see intercounty teams turn to overseas training camps

Rising hotel costs in Ireland are expected to push more inter-county squads into arranging overseas training camps next season.

A number of county managements are believed to be contemplating trips to the likes of Spain and Portugal as their prices for accommodation and use of facilities are significantly cheaper than what they are being quoted here.

Prior to the pandemic, the GAA had intended to crack down on the number of counties organising warm weather camps. However, providing permission is granted from Croke Park they can do so.

Some of the previous arrangements had become an issue for GAA authorities as they clashed with the designated club month of April. Armagh and Laois’ footballers lost home advantage after it was proven they trained overnight outside the allowed 10-day period before a championship game – Armagh went to Portugal while Laois stayed in Kerry.

However, such trips are no longer a threat to the club scene due to the split season. At the same time, they will have to comply with the new GAA-GPA contact hours policy, which permits a maximum of four training sessions per week outside the pre-season months of December and January.

Meanwhile, Laois veteran Ross Munnelly, who had been the longest serving active senior inter-county player, has confirmed his retirement after 20 seasons.

The Arles-Kilcruise man, who turns 40 later this month, made his senior debut for The O’Moore County under Mick O’Dwyer in their famous 2003 Leinster SFC winning season.

Thanking Kerry legend O’Dwyer for giving him his senior start and later captaining Laois in 2005 when they were beaten in an All-Ireland quarter-final by Armagh, Munnelly announced on social media: “I wrote this note with a smile, as the time feels right to conclude my inter county playing days.

“Thank you Micko for giving me the chance to achieve my dream of playing for Laois in 2003. It has been both a privilege and an honour.

“My family have been my most loyal supporters and greatest inspiration. I will be forever grateful to my club Arles Kilcruise and all the people I shared the last 20 seasons with. An amazing experience with learnings and friendships that will last forever. Happy Christmas and thank you”

Munnelly played in all four divisions and the forward managed to score in all 20 seasons. An All-Star nominee in 2003, ‘05 and ‘06, he was part of two International Rules series in 2005 and ‘13.

Westmeath forward Ger Egan is also stepping away from the inter-county game. The Tyrrellspass man claimed a Tailteann Cup medal this year after overcoming injury difficulties in recent seasons – Egan tore an anterior cruciate ligament in 2019.

Egan, 32, made his debut for The Lake County in 2010 and was captain when Westmeath pulled off their first ever championship victory over Meath in their 2015 Leinster semi-final.

Westmeath GAA Twitter account posted: “Westmeath GAA would like to wish Ger Egan the very best of luck for the future after he recently announced his retirement from inter-county football. The Tyrrellspass man will be forever remembered as one of our most gifted forwards.”