No issue with World Cup clash for Ballygunner or Ballyhale

Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks players have no issue with their All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final this Sunday clashing with the World Cup final in Qatar.

Their last four game starts in Croke Park at 3.30pm, half an hour after kick-off in Lusail, and Shamrocks’ full-back Joey Holden fully accepted the crowd and viewing figures for the rerun of last season’s All-Ireland decider will be impacted by the game in the Middle East.

He had not been aware that there was a possibility for the games to be moved to next month like the Kerins O’Rahillys-Kilmacud Crokes and Glen-Moycullen senior football semi-finals, which are slated for January 7 or 8.

“I didn’t know January was an option,” Holden said at the AIB All-Ireland semi-finals media day. “It’s hard to know. As players, listen, we’ll play any time. The World Cup is something massive, it only happens once every four years. And this time it’s happening in winter, which might never happen again. So, it’s an unusual situation.

“We’re not involved in that. We’ve enough to do to try and plan and beat Ballygunner without worrying about when the match is on or who is playing in the World Cup. Listen, we’ll just get on with it.” The former Kilkenny captain continued: “It will definitely affect the amount of people at the match and the TV audience as well. You can’t forget them people either. The people of Ballyhale have been great in following us the length and breadth of the country, have always given us great support. You can’t forget the people that watch us from the stand. They are as important. We’re the ones lucky enough to hurl, to represent that jersey.”

Ballygunner’s Shane O’Sullivan confirmed their panel weren’t asked for their opinion on going ahead with the game this Sunday but were more than happy with the call to go ahead with it.

“I suppose the management or the club were consulted but we weren’t as players. We’re delighted in the context of do you want to watch a World Cup final or play in an All-Ireland semi-final with your club? There’s no contest there so from a player’s perspective, there’s no issue whatsoever."

O’Sullivan’s brother, team manager Darragh, had spoken of the need for the game to be played on the best pitch available and so it transpired.

“Bring it up to Croke Park and the best stadium in Ireland let us go at it,” stated Shane. “I’d say the sod at this time of the year is perfect. The groundskeepers up there are brilliant. It’s a real wide expansive hurling pitch and, for a player, no, that’s where we want to be.”

The other last four game between Dunloy Cuchullains and St Thomas throws in at 1.30pm in Croke Park and Dunloy stalwart Paul Shiels is pleased it has been organised two weeks after their Ulster final win over Slaughtneil rather than post-Christmas. “I think it’s good for the competition in general that it keeps going week for week. A big break in it is not really good for anybody. You want to see a competition running.

“I think the last time Dunloy played in an All-Ireland semi-final, the semi-finals were in February. We finished the Ulster campaign in early November. You don’t really know what to do with yourself with a gap like that. Do you take a break or do you keep training through?

“Whereas when the matches are rolling every two weeks, you keep doing your normal thing. Your same routine. I think players are more comfortable with that. I think we’re quite happy the game is going ahead this weekend.”