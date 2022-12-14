Pain of Ballyhale defeat driving on Fintan Burke and St Thomas'

Fintan Burke admits last January's AIB All-Ireland club semi-final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks, which left '30 grown men' in 'floods of tears', was his lowest moment in hurling.

St Thomas' were on the brink of knocking out the holders when, with stoppage time almost up, TJ Reid won a free off defender Burke which the Kilkenny icon memorably struck to the net, sealing the most dramatic of one-point wins.

After capturing a fifth consecutive Galway title, St Thomas' are back at the All-Ireland semi-final stage again and Galway star Burke says they're driven by that painful encounter in Thurles.

"You say hurling is only a game, that you do it for enjoyment - well, I can tell anyone, that Monday morning waking up was a low place," says Burke ahead of Sunday's clash with Ulster champions Dunloy at Croke Park.

"It was as tough as I've ever experienced, anyway. We were so close, such underdogs. Missing Shane Cooney, Damien McGlynn, down bodies, and we had it. We were so close yet so far. We'd probably rather go out and be beaten by 17 points, would have been easier to take.

"There were three or four days after that I didn't want to leave the house. We'd always go to the local on the way home. But even the local was just a sombre place. Monday morning and you're walking up to get the bus into Galway to have a few pints with the lads and you're just wondering, 'How did that happen? Was it real or a dream?'

"People would laugh at you when you say how much it hurts you but it's real. It was back to work Tuesday or Wednesday and all everyone wants to talk about is the match and you just want the ground to swallow you up. You just want to be at home and in bed, nearly."

Burke still possesses an instant recall of the events leading up to the sliotar smashing into the net. They'd led by four points at one stage in the final quarter of that game.

"The ball came in, I knew there was two points in it," remembers Burke. "Just before the ball came in, I glanced over my shoulder, noticed there weren't too many bodies around so my fear was that if he was to turn me and I slipped, he'd be nearly one-on-one with the goalie. And no better man to score a goal from there.

"Split decision, I suppose I said I'd better pull him down here and see what happens. Hopefully we get enough bodies back. In fairness, he was cute enough with the free. From where he was fouled to where he took it, I'd say there was probably 10 yards.

"Colin Fennelly was even cuter to stand in the way. Looking back, there's a lot of things you'd change. You'd like to try to pick him up and pull him out of the way, have a clear view of the shot.

"It's not easy to take. But it was probably the making of us this year, being honest, put that bit of hunger back. Had we won that game, would lads have been as hungry this year? Hard to know.

"Obviously lads were gutted after the game. We were inside in the dressing-room in Thurles and I don't know how many lads would admit it, but there were 30 lads crying. It's very rare you'll see, or be in a place like that, where 30 grown men would actually be in floods of tears."

It hasn't all been plain sailing since, despite collecting another Galway title. Injuries continue to be a problem and while St Thomas' topped their group in the championship, they were hammered by 14 points by Turloughmore in September.

"We hadn't been hurling very well," acknowledges Burke of that heavy loss. "Last year, we probably didn't hurl very well either to be honest but we kind of stumbled over the line. Maybe it got into lads' heads that if we didn't play well we could still stumble over the line. It was probably the best thing to happen to us, was a good kick in the backside for a lot of lads, myself included. We had a lot of lads injured and a bit of softness had probably crept into the group. Between the Turloughmore game and the Clarinbridge match after, they were the two most important games for us in a long time."

The silver lining from all the injuries was the opportunity offered to Mark Caulfield who grabbed it in defence and then, when shifted to the attack for the county final replay against Loughrea, struck 1-3.

But will he stay there against Dunloy?

"It's hard to take anyone who scores 1-3 out," shrugs Burke. "Great credit to the guy, he was asked to go up in the forwards the Wednesday or Thursday before the final and he won the county final for us."