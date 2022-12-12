Calls for Cork county board vote on proposal to allow U18s play adult

Despite Cork passing a motion at Sunday’s convention to return minor at club level to U18 with full decoupling, there have been calls for a county board vote on a Croke Park proposal that would allow U18 players to line out in both underage and adult fare.

The initial age grade options released by the GAA’s task force back in September, none of which allowed a minor player to line out for their club’s adult team, were extensively debated at Cork county board level, including two special meetings which dealt exclusively with the age grades issue.

Updated options from the same task force came into circulation two weeks ago, one of which makes provisions for U18 players to play both minor and adult in the same season, subject to a handful of special conditions.

Those stipulations include no involvement in adult training or games until March 1, a signed consent form from the player in question, his parents, and club executive, and a minimum gap of 60 hours between underage and adult games.

This updated proposal has not been debated at Cork county board level, and so even though Cork passed a motion at convention to restore minor to U18 with decoupling, John O’Flynn of Freemount said a vote should be taken on the new U18 option that allows for a crossover of adult and underage, if approved by Central Council at the end of next month.

“When it comes to Congress or making a final decision, there may be other motions on the table, like that [new U18] motion. When we see all those motions, we should have an opportunity to vote on those,” said O’Flynn.

“Even if we go with something at convention, if there are other motions on the Congress Clár that delegates feel are more appropriate, then they should have the opportunity to vote on those.”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said the Croke Park U-turn on decoupling has created “chaos”.

“The soufflé now being offered by Croke Park, I wish they had the courage of their convictions. They told us three months ago there was absolutely no way you could move to minor U18 without decoupling. Now, we have the soufflé. Chaos on all sides.”

In calling for an U18 minor grade with full decoupling, O’Donovan said “a vibrant U18 program in this county that can run independent of adult games will bring a whole new generation through and our clubs will flourish”.

O’Flynn refuted the suggestion that decoupling is the answer to all ills.

“There is a big doubt about decoupling. It might apply to some clubs, it won’t apply to a lot of the smaller clubs. It is too strait-laced. We want flexibility,” remarked the Freemount delegate.

In opposing the Cork executive motion proposing U18 with decoupling, Beara GAA secretary and the county’s new Munster Council delegate, Joseph Blake, warned of the consequences decoupling will have on small rural clubs.

“The GAA have a slogan, ‘Where we all belong’, and we often hear of the GAA family too. Well if Croke Park is the head of the family, the rural and small clubs are the forgotten child. When a member of a family is in trouble, the family members will be there with support and sometimes practical help. We here in Cork have a chance to reach out to the small clubs, put our arms around them and support them in their time of need by allowing the 18-year-old to continue to play for their clubs.”