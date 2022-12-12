Intercounty spending may have to be looked at, says Limerick selector O'Grady

The record sums of money being pumped into county teams will have to be looked at if the spending graph continues to rise and rise, Limerick selector Donal O’Grady has said.

Despite the reduced inter-county season, All-Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick spent €2,297,886 on all their county teams in 2022, an increase of almost €1m from last year’s figure of €1,321,258, which was smaller due to the pandemic-affected season.

Limerick’s €2.297m is larger than the €2.161m Galway confirmed they spent on their county teams in 2022. The two counties are the first to officially break the €2m mark in preparing their flagship teams.

Meath also hit record spending levels in 2022, their €960,336 team expenses total representing the county’s highest ever. Clare, meanwhile, went over the €1m mark for the first time.

Commenting on Limerick’s eye-watering spend, O’Grady said there is no “blank chequebook thrown at the senior hurling team” and that every penny spent is spent for a reason.

The Limerick selector added that spending on inter-county teams will have to come under the microscope “if it spirals out of control” in the years ahead.

“Where it's going, genuinely, I don't know,” said O’Grady of the rising spending levels across the board.

“Where do you put a stop in it? Do the wealthier counties kick on because of it? It's something that will probably have to be looked at down the line if it spirals out of control.

“At this moment in time, it's something that we don't really, as a management team, have control of. We can ask for X, Y and Z, but there's plenty of things we've asked for and they've said, 'No, not this time lads'. And that's understandable.”

O’Grady doesn’t believe Limerick are forking out for anything in particular that is driving up their costs compared to other counties.

“Are we doing anything that other teams aren't, as far as financially? I would say we're doing the exact same. Obviously we're at the latter end of the Championship, which obviously has its own costs. And my understanding is that the team trip was in that [€2.3m figure], as well.

“But there's no, how would I say, blank chequebook thrown at the senior hurling team. Everything is done for a reason and I suppose it's hard to know what other counties are doing.”

Looking ahead to the new season, O’Grady wouldn’t rule the injured Mike Casey out of the 2023 Allianz League. By the same token, though, he doesn’t have a return to play guesstimate for the Limerick full-back.

Casey, who missed the county’s 2020 and ‘21 All-Ireland winning campaigns because of a ruptured ACL, sustained a fresh knee injury during Na Piarsaigh’s Munster club semi-final defeat to Ballygunner.

“I wouldn't rule him out of the National League, but we'll have to mind him. How serious it is and a timescale on his comeback, we don't know yet. There's a bit of cartilage damage so he's going to be out for the early part of the season anyway.

“If he can come back from a cruciate like the way he did; on his first night back with us last year he had a relapse, without tearing it again, and to finish up the season in the All-Ireland final was a testament to the way he came back really. He's very driven, he just needs a bit of luck really. Peter the same, I don't know what it is with the Casey’s.

“If we could get them two boys fit for the middle of the year we'll be in a good place.”

Cian Lynch, meanwhile, will hopefully see action at some point during the League, O’Grady continued.

The two-time hurler of the year missed the bulk of this year’s championship because of a hamstring injury. And although he got back for the county’s All-Ireland semi-final, a subsequent ankle injury kept him out of the decider. It was an ankle injury that he had surgery on following the conclusion of the inter-county season.

“Cian had a bit of soreness up to a couple of weeks ago but has come back doing a bit of training with us, doing a bit of running. Nothing too intensive. Or nothing match-based, or anything like that. The signs are positive that we will hopefully have him back early on in the season.

“Obviously he has nothing done since the Waterford game in the Gaelic Grounds where he did that serious hamstring injury. He missed all his club championship. Fitness-wise, we’ll see how he is, but definitely as far as getting a heavy workload into him, he is getting there and nearly ready for that.”