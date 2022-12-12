Liam Cahill to make competitive Tipp bow against Waterford

The opening game of 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League pits Liam Cahill against his former side Waterford in his first competitive outing as Tipperary boss.

The fixture, also Davy Fitzgerald's competitive debut on his second coming as Waterford manager, is fixed for Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm on January 3rd.

Clare are the third side in Division 1 of the competition and they will face Tipp in Nenagh on January 8th, before entertaining Waterford in Sixmilebridge the following Sunday.

New Cork boss Pat Ryan makes his bow away to Kerry on Thursday January 5th before hosting the All-Ireland champions Limerick on Thursday January 12th in the Shannonsiders' first game since their All-Ireland success last July.

Limerick wrap up Group 2 by playing Kerry in Rathkeale on January 17th.

The final, between the top side in each group, is scheduled for Sunday January 22nd. All games will be shown live, either via Munster GAA TV or TG4.

The launch of the competition took place on December 12th at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, Limerick which is the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network, in the presence of players and management team members from the participating counties.

Commenting at the launch of the competition at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen Monday, Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said:

“The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this pre-season competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League starting in early February. Great work is being done by Coaching and Games Development in all Munster counties and this competition gives counties the opportunity to introduce exciting young talent in to their team set-up and give them a flavour of the standards required at the top level. I am delighted that all six Munster counties are taking part in 2023 as the inter-county season returns in earnest in early January. Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for their continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead.”

Fixtures

Group 1

Waterford v Tipperary, Tuesday January 3rd at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Tipperary v Clare, Sunday January 8th at 1:30pm in MacDonagh Park Nenagh

Clare v Waterford, Sunday January 15th at 2pm in Sixmilebridge

Group 2

Kerry v Cork, Thursday January 5th at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Cork v Limerick, Sunday January 15th at 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Limerick v Kerry, Tuesday January 17th at 7pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Final:

Sunday January 22nd at 2pm