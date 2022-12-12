Pat Ryan interview: 'Part of my philosophy is character. I want lads who want to play for Cork'

Wired. Pat Ryan strides through the bowels of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and into an empty office. He grips an extended hand and fixes you with a steely glare. It is not so much a welcome as it is a question.

What is your story? What are you about? Have you got it? A searching gaze, boring down to the roots. The new Cork manager is just starting out. Right now, he travels through a sea of well-wishers. ‘Tis the season of ‘good lucks’ and pats on the back.

Such pleasantness is inevitable at the beginning. Thankfully, it is the only formality left in this breaking in period. The backroom team was formed long ago and a squad is now assembled. Ryan and Cork’s time is now.

“I wouldn’t say it was a job I had an eye on, it was a job I couldn’t say no to in the end. We came out of the U20s and I suppose we had our team in place, the management team were eager to stay on and build again. I had a good handle on the players having been there previously. Mark Keane is the only fella who I haven’t coached before,” he explains.

“I knew who I wanted on my backroom team. The people there I had worked with previously, I earmarked them before the 20s. It is loads of different scenarios and relationships, I played with a few of them. It is key the fellas who are with you, that you can trust them. I know what they are about and the character of them.”

If you didn’t know it already you will soon learn, that’s important to Ryan. It is a welcomed reunion. During his stint as a coach with the senior side, the players loved him. His work on the training pitch was masterful. He is directly responsible for weaponising Anthony Nash’s puck-out. He knows how to win silverware, having managed Cork Under-20s to two All-Ireland titles.

And make no mistake, that’s the goal now.

Ryan: 'Right now, I’m thinking about training Sunday. Building, keep getting better every night'

“If you are the manager of the Cork team, your job is to win the All-Ireland,” he says with a deadpan stare. Simply put, no getting away from that fact.

“I’m making sure we are as prepared as we can be, put our best foot forward to do that. Now, I’m not looking to an All-Ireland final in July. Right now, I’m thinking about training Sunday. Building, keep getting better every night.”

Their 2022 campaign came to an end with a one-point loss against Galway. For many, Cork were the better outfit ultimately undone by woeful execution.

That’s a sympathetic reading for the new boss. In fact, it is an inaccurate one.

“I’m different looking at that. We never went ahead. That’s it. I’m pragmatic from being involved in games. Every section takes on its own... The minute you go ahead, would Galway respond? Every time he came close Galway pulled away. When you are behind you are a bit more stressed, more anxious, taking shots you maybe shouldn’t.

“Accuracy and shot efficiency are areas we will work on but I won’t make any excuses. Normally, the team that wins the game were the best on the day. Galway were the best on the day.”

He first started coaching in 2012 with his own club, Sarsfields. Or rather he was gently pushed in that direction. There came a turn when his brother made the point he could contribute more coaching rather than playing. Limited on the field, boundless on the sideline.

After a decade across all levels of Cork hurling, Ryan marches into 2023 with a clear ideology in his mind. A vision of a Cork hurler on and off the field.

“What is my hurling philosophy? From a pure skills point of view, you have to be able to hurl fast and I am a big believer of moving the ball fast and accurately.

“But part of my philosophy is character. I want lads who want to play for Cork. I’m a big believer in fairness. Twenty six lads in the panel, you treat everyone with respect. Treat them all the same.

“When I started as a coach, any team I took I felt every fella should be a better hurler by the time I’m finished. More skilful, fitter, and they should love the year. I know that is a broad base but lads will see with me, we want to move the ball fast and hit our inside line.”

Together: Ryan with the U20s

That the appointment was made good and early is an appreciated alleviation. That allowed him to scour the club scene. On the county’s dismal record in the Munster championship, he is nonplussed. The clubs are producing performances if not results. St. Finbarr's lost by a point after playing the majority with 14 men. His Sarsfields team brought Ballygunner to a replay in 1997. When he was manager, they matched Thurles and Killmallock stride for stride before they were pipped at the post. He eyes it coldly and calmly and knows they are close.

It emerged last week dual talent Brian Hayes has decided to throw his lot in with the Cork hurlers. Has the net been cast any further?

“Everyone is available. There are legacy injury issues, but everyone is good to go. A good few from the Barrs are in, Seán O'Donoghue from Inniscarra. A couple of the Kanturk lads will be in they just came off a Munster club campaign.

“They are mad to get back. I wanted to give them four weeks off, they wanted two. They are mad to go. It’s important to get away a while though, spend time with family and chill out because as I said to them, once they come in to Cork it will be full on.”

Clear in his convictions and beliefs. With the U20s, several players were allowed to play both codes. That won’t be the case at senior. It can’t be.

“I’d a fantastic relationship with Bobbie O’Dwyer and Keith Ricken. We did our best to manage it but just at senior level I don’t think so. Is the football championship going to 16 games? If we want to be successful, we have to win four games. If you are lucky enough to win Munster, you have to win seven.

“It is just not set up for dual players. Look, Teddy McCarthy from my own club did it. Denis Walsh was a brilliant dual player but I don’t think it is possible modern game.”

What of the league? Cork start with All-Ireland champions Limerick. It will be 25 years since Cork last won it. They came close this season, although that was as much down to application as it was form. It was evident some teams placed little value on the competition.

For Ryan, it’s a staging post on route to the desired summit.

“At the end of the day, our main goal is Waterford on April 30. Then we are out six days later against Tipperary. We need to be ready to perform then. At the same time, there is an expectation every time someone puts on the Cork jersey they do so with pride.

“We will train through the league. Maybe some teams tailor to the league. We will drive through it and see where that takes us.”