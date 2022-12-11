Sheehan eyes Cork GAA centre of excellence despite €32m Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt

Despite Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt of over €32m, Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan has said the time has come for the county to start looking at developing a centre of excellence.

In his chairman’s address to Sunday's convention, Sheehan said the development of a centre of excellence has been discussed at executive level and that providing a training home for Cork teams must be part of the county’s “medium term” plans.

Neighbours Kerry forked out over €8m for their centre of excellence at Currans and so any Cork equivalent will significantly test the county’s already strained financial position.

The Cork GAA accounts presented at convention show €21,056,000 is owed to Bank of Ireland, arising from the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while a further €11m is being repaid to Croke Park.

But despite this “significant debt”, Sheehan said the county is “big enough and strong enough” to explore the establishment of a large-scale training facility.

“I honestly believe, and we have discussed this at executive, that we now need to start, at least in infancy of thought and preparation, to prepare for the establishment of a centre of excellence with a significant number of pitches.” Sheehan added that the centre of excellence would ideally be located off a major road network.

“It is of course a big ask. We have our current situation, but I think we are big enough and strong enough, and the need certainly is there for us to at least start considering the options and to develop that concept in the medium term.” In bolstering the board’s finances, Sheehan set the ambitious target of selling the remaining 900 Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seats yet to be snapped up ahead of the 2023 Allianz League throwing-in at the end of next month. The approximately 900 tickets remaining are priced between €4,000-€5,000.

“There is a wide and diverse community of supporters in Cork GAA, who I invite and indeed challenge to again take up that effort to rectify the debt situation, to be engaged with us on whatever level you can.” Staying with Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Sheehan called on Cork City Council to work with the board in a “spirit of partnership” regarding plans to expand the stadium and its environs.

In September, Cork City Council turned down Cork GAA’s planning application for the proposed development of a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre at the stadium, as well as a ground floor café. Cork GAA had also hoped to construct a car park off Monahan Road to improve access to the stadium.

“As evidenced by the plethora of county finals, Sciath na Ccol finals, and many more games and events here, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a significant asset to our association, our city, and the greater Cork and Munster region. Let us not understate the cultural, sporting, community and economic benefits that accrues to the city and region,” said Sheehan.

“We are entitled to put our best foot forward to progress our stadium and it is not unreasonable to expect that the civic authorities, particularly Cork City Council, will work in a spirit of partnership with us – respectful of our aims and needs.

“We are of course cognisant of their responsibilities and duties. We will continue to advance our case on various issues and hopefully civic goodwill will be reciprocated.” On an evening of few votes, the key ballot was the successful passing of the Cork executive motion to return minor at club level to U18 with full decoupling. The motion, which required 60% support to pass, received 64% approval.

This vote was taken with a view to the 2024 season, with minor remaining at U17 next year. U18 players, as was the case this year, will continue to be able to line out in adult competitions next year.

In light of the successful passing of the Cork executive motion, Clann na nGael decided to withdraw their motion which called for minor at U18 but without decoupling.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan was highly critical of Croke Park’s change of position on the issue of decoupling.

In the first suite of recommendations released by the GAA’s age grade taskforce back in September, there was zero accommodation for allowing a crossover of underage and adult competitions. But in their updated recommendations, circulated last month, they made provisions for U18 players to play both minor and adult fare in the same year, subject to a handful of special conditions.

“I am completely opposed to this. Wherever we are with U17 or U18 decoupling, a hybrid mishmash in a county of this complexity is the road to nowhere.”