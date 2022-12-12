Ryan happy to focus on All-Ireland tilt over festive period

Rathmore captain Mark Ryan says his team won’t mind giving their Christmas period to priming their team for a crack at an All-Ireland.

They’ll be used to managing their preparations around times of celebration after Chrissy Spiers wedding on Friday and Ryan sees it as something new for the team to embrace.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a bit of a different Christmas, something we’re not used to,” said Ryan.

“We’ve a great group at the moment and every training session, every game, is enjoyable. Everyone is really getting on so we won’t mind training over Christmas.”

The occasions have a new feel at this time of year, something Ryan reflected post-match.

“It was a dark and dreary day. There was something about it. It was a bit eerie in the air. But no, in fairness, it was brilliant to get over the line and we’ll be looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final now.

“There’s a lot we can improve on today. We dropped a lot of balls short. Even in the first half, there was a few shots we were taking on that probably shouldn’t have been taken on, myself included, but we just had to dog it out and that did it for us in the end.”

Manager Denis Moynihan says he’ll give the team a few nights off to celebrate before reconvening and after a Kerry clean sweep of club titles at the weekend, they’ll enjoy their turkey and ham too.

“We’re happy with the result. There’s parts of it obviously we have to look at, no doubt about it.

“We’ll give the boys a few nights off now and we’ll go back at it again Friday night. It’s great. Strand Road, Fossa, and ourselves, we’re thrilled. We’ll enjoy the Christmas.”