Two days after his wedding, Chrissy Spiers kicks Rathmore to glory

Munster Club IFC final

Rathmore (Kerry) 1-17 Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 0-10

Just as Rathmore were without one player enjoying a long-overdue honeymoon, another well and truly earned some time off to celebrate his own wedding.

Derry-native Chrissy Spiers got married on Friday and just two days later, he kicked 0-12 to lead Rathmore to a Munster intermediate football title which continues Kerry’s dominance of the grade. This victory makes it eight titles in a row for Kingdom clubs and 15 in 16 years, as well as completing a clean sweep of 2022 Munster cups for the county after the weekend’s football in Mallow.

Whatever celebrations Spiers undertook on Friday night into Saturday morning he might be trying to replicate in the build-up to their All-Ireland semi-final against Fethard St Mogue’s of Wexford. He was 10 out of 10 from frees and his first of two points from play cut short a period of Na Piarsaigh dominance after half-time.

“He was very sharp today and Chrissy has been sharp all year. He doesn’t miss,” said captain Mark Ryan. “In fairness, he’d a great weekend at the wedding. He minded himself and he got his just reward today. It’s brilliant.”

Hopefully, he won’t have to wait as long as star defender Paul Murphy for his honeymoon. A year after getting married, Murphy has taken off for four weeks with his wife but will be back after Christmas in time for the All-Ireland semi.

Manager Denis Moynihan paid tribute both to Spiers – “a mighty young fella and a great man to bring down from Derry” – and Murphy: “Knowing Paul, he’s probably training over as we speak.”

Brian Friel stepped into Murphy’s centre-back role and he was a bundle of energy in breaking up Na Piarsaigh attacks and pouncing on loose ball.

“It was the first time Brian Friel played at centre-back,” said Moynihan. “He played the role very well. Broke very well and a great reader of the game.”

Darragh Rahilly was the man wearing Murphy’s no.6 jersey and he lived up to its stature. Lining out at left wing-forward, it was his goal, in the 44th minute, that ended it; his incisive arching run picked out by James Darmody. It was his final act, replaced by Mark Reen to cheers from the Rathmore support. The scoreboard read 1-13 to 0-7.

“Paul was going to be a massive loss coming down here today but it’s a credit to the lads coming in, they put their shoulder to the wheel, and Darragh came on the end of a goal there, so delighted for him as well,” said Ryan.

Counting only scores from open play, it was a close-run affair; Rathmore edging it 1-5 to 0-7. But with Spiers lethal on frees and helped by Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan, playing at corner-forward, who showcased his long-range kicking with a 45 and free, they punished Piarsaigh's indiscipline with 12 points from dead balls.

“Before the game, the media and everything, they were giving us double-digit scores but in fairness, Na Piarsaigh proved they’re a good footballing side and well organised,” said Moynihan.

That much is true, although Rathmore did edge into a double-digit margin of victory with the final flourish of Spiers’ boot in the 63rd minute.

Na Piarsaigh gave them plenty of it, no more so than in the five minutes after the break. Trailing 0-10 to 0-4, Kieran Daly kicked two points and in between, he almost had them right back in it when cracking a shot off the crossbar after Dylan Cronin intercepted a kick-out. He ended with five points, four snapped over in open play.

But Rathmore leathered 1-4 without reply to close out this victory. It could’ve been more in that destructive spell. They had another goal, from Cathal Ryan, ruled out for a square ball, before Friel shot tamely into Sherlock’s hands and Sherlock intercepted another sure goal for John Moynihan.

There were goal chances at either end just before the break too: Cathal McMullen’s punched effort deflected over the bar by Rathmore full-back Andrew Moynihan and Fionn Holohan’s shot pushed around the post by Piarsaigh keeper Eoghan Sherlock.

“Bar the 30 lads in the dressing room, not a man gave us a chance,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Micheál Lynch. “It was great for the lads, we were right in it, just after half-time we had them on the ropes, I thought, but we hit the crossbar that time. That goes in the back of the net, it’s a one- or two-point game.

“But they’re a great team, very polished, didn’t miss too much, and they punished us.”

It may have finished under freezing fog in the Mallow floodlights but Rathmore will fancy a few more winter days out to kickstart 2023.

Scorers for Rathmore: C Spiers (0-12, 10 frees); D Rahilly (1-0); S Ryan (0-3, 1 free, 1 45); M Ryan, J Moynihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: K Daly (0-5, 1 45); D Cronin (0-3, 2 frees); C McMullen, T McKeown (0-1 each).

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; A Dineen, B Friel, F Holohan; M Ryan (capt), C Ryan; B O’Keeffe, C Spiers, D Rahilly; S Ryan, J Darmody, J Moynihan.

Subs: M Reen for Rahilly (44), B O’Connor for Holohan (53), MJ Kelliher for Murphy (54), A Darmody for J Darmody (56), A O’Mahony for Dineen (56).

NA PIARSAIGH: E Sherlock; J Barry, S Walsh, D Ryan; R McCarthy, C McMullen, E O’Brien; G Brown, R O’Connell; D McLoughlin, E Sweeney, K Nolan; K Daly, D Cronin (capt), E Egan.

Subs: F Ó Tiarnaigh for McMullen (42), J Daly for Nolan (44), R Houlihan for O’Brien (49), E McNulty for Walsh (51), T McKeown for Egan (54).

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare).