Local rivalries to the fore as draws made for 2023 Cork county championships 

Champions Nemo Rangers will look to emerge from a group populated by Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Éire Óg in the defence of their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC title next year.
The draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night -- which was livestreamed forsubscribers -- threw up two other intriguing pools that will provide lots of local drama in the 2023 championship.
In group 1, top seeds Castlehaven will face off with fellow West Cork outfits, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty and Valley Rovers.
In the final group in the top football grade in the county, 2020's beaten finalists St Finbarr's have been drawn with Mallow, who they overcame in this year's quarter-final, as well as city rivals Douglas, and the newly-promoted St Michael's.
In the Senior A grade, the opening game between Knocknagree and O'Donovan Rossa is one of the picks of the fixtures. They're joined in their group by Kanturk and Fermoy.
Newcestown and Doheny's will meet in an intriguing game before concentrating on Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers. Clyda Rovers, Béal Ath An Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket and Kiskeam make up Group B, meanwhile.
In the hurling championship, reigning champions St Finbarr's will again face beaten semi-finalists from this year, Newtownshandrum, while also preparing for Sarsfields and Kanturk.
The toughest group sees runners-up in 2020, Blackrock pitched against old rivals Glen Rovers, as well as Midleton and Bishopstown.
Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's and Charleville make up Group B.
Group A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers
Group B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg
Group C: St Finbarr's, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael's
Group A: Knocknagree, O'Donovan Ross, Kanturk, Fermoy
Group B: Clyda Rovers, Béal Ath An Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam
Group C: Newcestowmn, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers
Group A: Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers
Group B: Bantry Blues, Macroom, Naomh Abán
Group C: Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig
Group A: Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown
Group B: Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's, Charleville
Group C: St Finbarr's, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, Sarsfields
Group A: Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Inniscarra
Group B: Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown, Blarney
Group C: Fermoy, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill, Mallow
Group A: Castlelyons, Bandon, Ballincollig, Dungourney
Group B: Ballymartle, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers
Group C: Castlemartyr, Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill, Kilworth