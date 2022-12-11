Local rivalries to the fore as draws made for 2023 Cork county championships 

Nemo will start their title defence against Ballincollig while hurling champions St Finbarr's prepare for a reunion with Newtownshandrum.
WELL DRAWN: Daniel Lane, Marc Sheehan, Chairman, Cork County Board and Kevin O'Donovan, Secretary, Cork County Board making the selections at the Club Championships draw. Picture: David Creedon

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 18:17
Adrian Russell

Champions Nemo Rangers will look to emerge from a group populated by Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Éire Óg in the defence of their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC title next year.

The draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night -- which was livestreamed for Irish Examiner subscribers -- threw up two other intriguing pools that will provide lots of local drama in the 2023 championship.

In group 1, top seeds Castlehaven will face off with fellow West Cork outfits, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty and Valley Rovers.

In the final group in the top football grade in the county, 2020's beaten finalists St Finbarr's have been drawn with Mallow, who they overcame in this year's quarter-final, as well as city rivals Douglas, and the newly-promoted St Michael's. 

In the Senior A grade, the opening game between Knocknagree and O'Donovan Rossa is one of the picks of the fixtures. They're joined in their group by Kanturk and Fermoy. 

Newcestown and Doheny's will meet in an intriguing game before concentrating on Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers. Clyda Rovers, Béal Ath An Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket and Kiskeam make up Group B, meanwhile. 

In the hurling championship, reigning champions St Finbarr's will again face beaten semi-finalists from this year, Newtownshandrum, while also preparing for Sarsfields and Kanturk.

The toughest group sees runners-up in 2020, Blackrock pitched against old rivals Glen Rovers, as well as Midleton and Bishopstown.

Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's and Charleville make up Group B.

FOOTBALL  

Premier SFC

Group A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers 

Group B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg

Group C: St Finbarr's, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael's 

Senior A FC

Group A: Knocknagree, O'Donovan Ross, Kanturk, Fermoy 

Group B: Clyda Rovers, Béal Ath An Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam

Group C: Newcestowmn, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers

Premier A IFC 

Group A:  Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers 

Group B:  Bantry Blues, Macroom, Naomh Abán

Group C:  Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig

HURLING 

Premier SHC

Group A: Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown

Group B: Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's, Charleville

Group C: St Finbarr's, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, Sarsfields  

Senior A 

Group A: Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Inniscarra

Group B: Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown, Blarney

Group C: Fermoy, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill, Mallow 

PIHC

Group A: Castlelyons, Bandon, Ballincollig, Dungourney 

Group B: Ballymartle, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers 

Group C: Castlemartyr, Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill, Kilworth 

