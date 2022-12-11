Local rivalries to the fore as draws made for 2023 Cork county championships 

Champions Nemo Rangers will look to emerge from a group populated by Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Éire Óg in the defence of their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC title next year.

The draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night -- which was livestreamed for Irish Examiner subscribers -- threw up two other intriguing pools that will provide lots of local drama in the 2023 championship.