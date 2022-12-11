Malachy O'Rourke delighted with win over 'best team in Ireland'

Malachy O’Rourke enhanced his reputation as one of the most sought-after managers in the country with another trophy with another team.

Two decades after he rose to prominence leading surprise-packets Loup to an Ulster title, O’Rourke has brought another Derry club to the same lofty place – and maybe this time he can go even further.

The former Fermanagh and Monaghan boss is consistently linked with a return to county management but he is content for the moment in Maghera.

After masterminding Glen’s superb six-point victory over reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo, O’Rourke wanted to stay in the here and now, but was tempted to take a peak into the future.

“Look, it’s not really a day to be talking about that (All-Ireland bid) but honestly we don’t know what the limits are for this squad,” said O’Rourke.

“The boys had won the county title last year and we are still finding out about ourselves and we had a big test against Kilcoo, who have experienced winning so many times, but we love challenges.

“We were taking on the best team in Ireland today and we knew we had to match the physicality and intensity they bring to the game.

“Kilcoo had the cup, we had nothing and we were trying to take it from them. That was the way we approached it.

“We felt we could compete with Kilcoo if we fixed a few things from last year and it is a great feeling.

“The boys have worked so hard all year but we knew we had to put in a massive performance, probably our best performance of the year, and we did.”

Conor Glass gave up a four-year career in the AFL with Hawthorn to come home two years ago.

By the time he was 18, he’d won three county and Ulster club minor titles with Glen, plus two MacRory Cups and a Hogan Cup. Oh, and an Ulster minor crown with Derry.

But safe to say the last 13 months have been the best of the lot.

A first senior Derry club title, then an Ulster title with his county which led to an All Star, and now the midfielder has added an Ulster club title.

“It’s been a good year alright.

“Kilcoo have pushed us to be a better team so fair play to them.

“That’s what makes them special, their ability to work up and down the pitch and it’s a testament to them to have done it for three years now.

“To come back every year with the same motivation inspired us and we got the job done.”