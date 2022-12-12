Tommy Walsh: ‘People on Strand Road have been starved of success over the last 10 to 15 years’

The smile on Tommy Walsh’s face is going to take some time to wash off.

A goal in the Munster semi-final against Éire Óg, he followed it with another in Mallow on Saturday along with fielding and offloading the ball for Barry John Keane’s crucial second.

Save for the nervy end, it could hardly have gone better for the evergreen full-forward but then he was standing up in that anxious finish to ensure Kerins O’Rahillys retained their lead.

“Today is one of the best days of my career, to be honest,” he gushed. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. I’ve had some great days, some tough days as well, but to win with Kerins O’Rahillys today, guys that you grew up with - a lot of them are a lot younger than me, of course - but the likes of David Moran, Con Barrett, the older guys, to win something like today with them and to see people’s faces afterwards, how much it means to them.

“People on Strand Road have been starved of success over the last probably 10 to 15 years so to win our club championship this year and to push on and win the Munster, it’s an amazing feeling. We’ll certainly enjoy this one.”

Walsh readily acknowledged his goal was deflected. “I think they blocked it down, it could easily have went wide. The margins are so small and we’ve been on the wrong side of that for so many years and we’ve been on the right side of it over the past couple of games.”

Walsh had left for the Sydney Swans by the time O’Rahillys reached the 2009 Munster Club final when they were beaten with a late point by Kilmurry-Ibrickane after having had a goal disallowed. The then 21-year-old followed the game on Radio Kerry online.

“It was heartbreaking but I was a young fella, I was doing my own thing, I probably didn’t realise the significance of it then but to get the chance at this stage of my career when you certainly do realise how important it is and more so to the people."

Walsh agreed the group’s decision to focus on the club championship in Kerry as opposed to the county championship in which they lost all three games was a shrewd one.

“It was probably something that we did from the start of the year as a couple of guys, we knew that they were moving away for work and different things and look, good luck to them, there’s other things to life than football and people have to move on with their lives. But we knew that they’d be around for the club so we did really focus on it and thankfully it paid off.

“There was a couple of close calls in that as well. The county, of course, it’s the major competition in Kerry but we knew we were probably going to be under the pump for it a bit so credit to Will (Harmon) and the team, they got us right at the right times of the year to perform when we needed to and today was no different.”

Kilmacud Crokes present a considerable challenge in four weeks’ time, admits Walsh. “There’s been a lot of talk about Kilmacud over the past few months and they’re an unbelievable outfit. They’re well structured, they’ve some unbelievable quality players but, look, I suppose at this stage of the competition, anything can happen there.

“They’ll obviously be hot favourites against us but that’s fine, we’ll work hard over the next couple of weeks, we’ll take a good look at the games they’ve played and hopefully put in a good performance.”