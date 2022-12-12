'Today we are Kings of Ulster' - Glen intensity proves too much for Kilcoo to handle 

GLEN 1-12 KILCOO 1-6

Glen sealed their remarkable rise from first-time Derry champions to Ulster champions inside a breathless 13 months with a stunning victory over the outgoing provincial and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo.

What a year it has been for Derry football.

In replacing Slaughtneil as the dominant force in the county last year, Glen have made rapid advancements since losing to Kilcoo in last year’s Ulster semi-final.

On Sunday in the Athletic Grounds, they were poised and ready to deal with anything Kilcoo could throw at them and steadfastly refused to buckle when the pressure was applied.

They led this brilliant contest from start to finish and deservedly won a first Ulster title with a committed and ferocious display of intensity and energy.

Derry already ended a 24-year wait to be crowned Ulster senior football champions this summer, and now they end 2022 as top dogs in club and county football.

In accepting the Seamus McFerran Cup in the main stand in the Athletic Grounds, Glen captain Conor Carville summed up the mood of an entire community.

“For years people said Glen had no leaders, no characters and were mentally weak,” he said. “Today we are Kings of Ulster.”

Kilcoo struggled to contain Glen’s pace and energy in the first half, particularly the first quarter when the Derry challengers raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after 11 minutes.

If they were to beat the classic counter-attacking of Kilcoo, Glen had to take very good care of the ball and they owned the Kilcoo kickout early on.

Points flowed over from Conor Glass, man-of-the-match Conleith McGuckian and Jack Doherty in a breathtaking opening to a gripping game.

Kilcoo do not like chasing games but they chased this one hard and fought like champions.

A bit of quick-thinking from Aaron Branagan, whose run inside was spotted by Dylan Ward, got them back into it. He flicked the ball home with his left hand for the opening goal midway through the first half.

Malachy O’Rourke had Glen ready to respond to any setback and they did not look rattled. Ryan Dougan fisted over after they got inside to penetrate the black and white Kilcoo wall.

Paul Devlin had an eventful opening half for Kilcoo, sitting out 10 minutes for a black card before coming back on to miss a penalty at the end of the half after Jerome Johnston was clattered.

Devlin’s left-footed effort shaved the bottom of the keeper’s left-hand post and bounced wide.

It was a big moment, because to go in behind at that stage would have been a huge psychological blow to Glen – and fuelled Kilcoo with belief that they could not be denied a third Ulster club title in a row.

PASSION: Danny Tallon of Glen celebrates with supporters. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Instead, Glen led 0-7 to 1-3 at the break and the second half was just as combustible, just as fiery and breathless as the first, between two of the in-form and elite teams in Ulster.

No matter what Kilcoo did, they could not draw level to ask serious questions of Glen.

Having drawn the sting out of Glen, they were able to calm things down after a frantic start and start to play the game more on their own terms.

The teams traded frees through Danny Tallon and Devlin with both sides making rare incisions to land inspirational scores.

First Ethan Doherty landed a great score with five minutes of normal time remaining, with the first plumes of green smoke cascading down the terraces from a jubilant Glen fan’s flare.

Aaron Branagan nailed a superb score but when Kilcoo went looking for more, Glass made the kind of block from Daryl Branagan’s shot that suggested this was to be their day.

It really seemed that way when ‘keeper Conlann Bradley made a point-blank save from Ceilum Doherty. Jerome Johnston wasn’t able to make anything of the rebound and Glen cleared the danger.

Kilcoo picked up a second black card in stoppage time when Sean Og McAleer tripped an opponent and they had to try to force things but were caught as they pushed up.

Their kickout was won by the Maghera side and a soccer-style lob over the top was gathered by Alex Doherty, who side-stepped Niall Kane and rolled the ball into an empty net to put the gloss on a memorable day for Glen Watty Graham’s.

“It was a serious game,” said man-of-the-match Conleith McGuckian, “we knew coming in it would go to the last minute”.

“They are a great side while we are the new boys on the block and came in unknown.

“We had nothing to lose, and we put in our best performance of the year to get over the line.”

McGuckian admitted Glen had focused on getting a good start, with Kilcoo usually so comfortable as frontrunners.

“We had to outwork them and one of the main things we talked about was getting a good start.

“We have scoring threats all over the pitch and it shows the quality of players we have with the number of different scorers we had (eight).

“It is indescribable really to win Ulster. It’ll take a while to sink in.”

Scorers for Glen: D Tallon 0-5 (5fs), A Doherty 1-0, E Bradley 0-2 (2fs) R Dougan, C McGuckian, E Doherty, C Glass, J Doherty all 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilcoo: A Branagan 1-1, P Devlin 0-2 (2fs), R McEvoy (1f), D Branagan, J Johnston (1m) all 0-1 each.

Glen: C Bradley; C Carville, R Dougan, M Warnock; T Flanagan, C Mulholland, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, C McGuckian, C Convery; J Doherty, D Tallon, A Doherty.

Subs: C McCabe for Convery (57)

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan; R McEvoy, A Branagan; E Branagan, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin.

Subs: A Morgan for Ward (h-t), S Og McCusker for E Branagan (56)

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)