Join us for live coverage of the 2023 Cork GAA club championship draws

We'll livestream proceedings from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.
Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 15:20
Adrian Russell

Throughout the year we brought you live coverage of Cork hurling and football championship matches.

And after a season of high drama and huge entertainment in front of the Examiner Sport cameras, we're looking ahead to 2023 with coverage of the championship draws from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Join us from 6pm where the draw will be made at the county's annual convention.

Irish Examiner subscribers can view proceedings here as Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan and special guests as we fire up the first debates on the 2023 Cork County Championships.

To watch visit our live events hub and log in

