Mallow claim Cork U19 A football championship

Mallow 2-10 Kinsale 2-4

Mallow had too much firepower for Kinsale in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork U19 A football championship final on Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Friday night.

In a low scoring opening quarter, with both defences on top, Kinsale had a great chance of raising a green flag, but Gearoid Kearney’s went narrowly wide after five minutes. Kinsale registered the first score of the game after seven minutes, as Shane O’Callaghan landed a point from distance.

Mallow levelled the game four minutes later, Mark Tobin converting a close-range free. Kinsale did get a goal before the first-quarter, Kian O’Callaghan was on the end of a flowing move to finish brilliantly into the back of the net.

The sides traded points as Kinsale led 1-2 0-2 after 20 minutes. Mallow landed two quick points to reduce the margin down to a point, before Mallow suffered a sucker punch, James Murphy raised a second Kinsale green flag after 22 minutes.

Mallow rallied for the remainder of the half with two points from the impressive Tobin. The North Cork team had chances to level but nothing came to fruition, as Kinsale led 2-2 to 0-6 at half-time.

On the resumption, Mallow made a fast with 1-1 in a minute, Andrew Leneghan with the goal. The sides exchanged scores, as the team in red and yellow led 1-8 to 2-3 after 37 minutes. Kinsale were reduced to 14 players after 38 minutes, after David Looney received a straight red for an off the ball incident. Mallow pulled further ahead when Ronan O’Sullivan netted Mallow’s second goal.

Kinsale did battle gamely in the final quarter, but Mallow were able to keep their opposition at arm’s length.

Scorers for Mallow: R O’Sullivan 1-4, M Tobin 0-5 (0-2f), A Leneghan 1-0, B Kingston 0-1.

Scorers for Kinsale: J Murphy 1-1f, K O’Callaghan 1-0, S O’Callaghan 0-1, D Looney 0-1, G Kearney 0-1.

Mallow: K Fitzpatrick; D Duane, D Copps, A O’Rahilly; S O’Connell, S Copps (c), L Walsh; B Kingston, C Sheehan; K O’Connell, M Kelleher, R O’Sullivan; M Tobin, F Heffernan, A Leneghan.

Subs: C Mullins for A Leneghan (42), D O’Sullivan for K O’Connell (47).

Kinsale: R McCarthy (c); C Fitzpatrick, D Nolan, F Aherne; C Cunningham, K O’Callaghan, C O’Leary; S Coughlan, C Sheehan; D O’Leary, K O’Callaghan, G Kearney; J Murphy, S O’Callaghan, D Looney.

Subs: M McCarthy for D O’Leary (38).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).