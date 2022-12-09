GAA previews: Glen can harness their desire for revenge over Kilcoo

SATURDAY

Munster Club SFC final: Kerins O'Rahilly's (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Mallow, 3pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

That Seán Lonergan, who dismissed David Moran in the semi-final, has been appointed to this game is one of the hottest topic on Strand Road. A player of Moran’s experience won’t make a big deal out of it and if anything it could be steel him more for what should be a game of grit. Newcastle West won their semi-final through determination. If this goes to the wire, their record of winning close-run things will stand to them. Kerins O’Rahillys have to look at shutting down Iain Corbett’s play-making and forays forward. Cian Sheehan can’t be allowed to advance with pace either. O’Rahillys’ directness, though, can be their trump card. They have the savviness to pull through too.

Verdict: Kerins O’Rahilly's.

Ulster Club IFC final: Corduff (Monaghan) v Galbally (Tyrone), Páirc Esler 6pm (S. Laverty, Antrim).

The advance of Corduff to this point hasn’t been without its controversy as manager Seamus McEnaney and the former Monaghan boss won’t be on the sideline for this as he serves a suspension arising from the Saval quarter-final game. There will bring fire here, but Galbally may be that bit cuter.

Verdict: Galbally.

Leinster Club IHC final: Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Trim (Meath), Aughrim 1pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Two teams making great strides in hurling, Trim having won their second Meath title in three years and Bray having won the last four Wicklow championships. Emmets’ scalping of Naomh Barróg who beat Oulart-the-Ballagh has to be respected but Trim can take the title. Verdict: Trim.

Leinster Club JHC final: Horeswood (Wexford) v Commercials (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park 1pm (P. Dunne, Laois).

Going to UPMC Nowlan Park and beating Black and Whites will give Commercials great momentum going into this one and the trip won’t affect them. Horeswood won’t be far away, though.

Verdict: Commercials.

All-Ireland Ladies Club SFC final: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) Croke Park, 5pm (J. Murphy, Carlow) Live TG4.

The Galway women deservedly go in as favourites after dismantling Ballymacarbry in their semi-final and holding them to just two points. However, Donaghmoyne may the better for their clash with Kilmacud Crokes, which was more of a battle. Ailish Morrissey is in fine form for Kilkerrin-Clonberne, though, and the likelihood is they will reign over their Monaghan rivals again.

Verdict: Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

All-Ireland Ladies Club IFC final: Longford Slashers (Longford) v Mullinahone (Tipperary) Croke Park 3pm (G. Chapman, Sligo) Live TG4.

Mullinahone must feel top of the world having come through against Derrygonnelly after extra-time the last day out. They should have the stomach for another contest but Longford Slashers are a taller order. Verdict: Longford Slashers.

SUNDAY

Ulster Club SFC final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds 1pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live TG4.

Glen have been waiting to get their mitts on Kilcoo since the defeat in last year’s provincial championship, but they must appreciate the All-Ireland champions are a more adaptable team this time around. They shouldn’t be lacking in the motivation department but Kilcoo at least in Ulster don’t seem to have lost any of their appetite. The speed at which they get players ahead of the ball when the counterattack will have comprised Malachy O’Rourke’s homework these last couple of weeks. The bookies can’t separate them and perhaps normal time won’t either. Providing their leaders like Conor Glass stand up, Glen can harness their desire for revenge. Verdict: Glen.

Munster Club IFC final: Rathmore (Kerry) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Mallow 3.30pm (I. Maguire, Clare).

Kerry defender Paul Murphy is away but his absence shouldn’t be felt here as Rathmore should be far too good for the Caherdavin side. It’s not premature to suggest that an All-Ireland title is most definitely in Rathmore’s reach after Christmas but it’s a day for taking care of business with the minimum of fuss.

Verdict: Rathmore.

Munster Club JFC final: Fossa (Kerry) v Kilmurry (Cork), Mallow 1pm (N. Quinn, Clare).

There are bound to be more than a few curious neutrals who will bear the cold weather to get a glimpse of David Clifford at his purest playing for his club. Pádraig Berhanu will give zip to the Kilmurry attack but they don’t have a player with Paudie Clifford’s game intelligence or his younger brother’s genius. Verdict: Fossa.

Ulster Club JFC Twinning final: Glasgow Gaels v Stewartstown, Clydebank CHS 3G 3.30pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Providing their junior final victory celebrations haven’t been too extensive, Stewartstown can mark this trip across the water with another win. Verdict: Stewartstown.

All-Ireland Ladies Club JFC final: Naomh Abán (Cork) v Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway), Kilmallock 1pm (A. Gallagher, Dublin).

The Ballyvourney outfit were too good for Castleblayney in their last four game and can up their performance levels to eke out another triumph.

Verdict: Naomh Abán.