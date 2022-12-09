Waterford's spend on intercounty teams increases to over €962,000

Waterford GAA spent €962,568 on county teams in 2022, a jump of €344,000 on the previous year.

Despite this substantial increase, the board still recorded a surplus of €43,224 in their accounts. Income totalled €2,041,970 while expenditure came in at €1,998,746.

The cost of the senior hurling team climbed to €506,083 from €444,191 in 2021. The senior footballers went up to €289,118 from €100,040. Gate receipts at club games rose by €205,000 to €352,417.

County secretary Pat Flynn was upbeat about Waterford’s financial situation in his annual report.

“It is important to acknowledge that the Board’s finances are in an advantageous position, but further improvement will be required as we undertake the financing of the Walsh Park Redevelopment and the rising costs of county teams.

"The House draw ticket sales are on target, and all looks positive as it heads into its most critical period. All credit must go to Kevin Ryan and the members of his ticket committee.”

Supporters group Club Déise contributed €182,054 over the past year.

“The substantial contribution Club Deise made to the County Board finances again this year is greatly appreciated and assisted in funding training events and equipment.”

Flynn also called on players, mentors and supporters to act responsibly at GAA games.

“There were over 1600 games between juvenile and adult competitions played in the county this year. While referee abuse and indiscipline may have only occurred in a small number of matches, any such behaviour especially in the presence of children should not be tolerated and should be reported and dealt with by the necessary sanctions.

"It is baffling that individuals cannot behave in the same normal manner for all games. Individuals must take personal responsibility for their actions and clubs take responsibility for their members and let all attending games enjoy and talk about the skill of the players that was on display and the match in question and not the actions of senseless people.”

He feels that the split season is working.

“This was the first year of the split season and while there is still some adjusting required, in general it would appear the positives outweigh the negatives. A defined fixture schedule and playing period for club players along with full access to county players is the number one priority and the split season is the only avenue to achieve this.

"However, sufficient time must be allowed for dual counties to organise meaningful championships over a reasonable time scale. Any interference with the windows for either club or county fixtures would be detrimental to club activity and the thousands of club players.”

60 walkovers or withdrawals in the adult county leagues was a worrying statistic for the secretary.

“The number of walkovers and withdrawals was alarming and a review of the structure may have to be considered.”

Of the 839 games played in Waterford up until November 14, from minor to adult grade, 135 resulted in a walkover or a withdrawal.

Richard Tobin (Brickey Rangers) will take over as Waterford PRO for 2023 as Taylor Murray has completed her five-year term.