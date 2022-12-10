Paudie Clifford the engine in sleek Fossa machine

In a bid to stoke the embers before Kerry’s dominant run of four All-Ireland junior titles in a row, then manager Stephen Wallace and current chairman Patrick O’Sullivan forged a plan. The team would be crammed with U23 players, at the time lurking in the shadows away from the senior side’s spotlight.

An audition as well as an occasion. Brosna clubman Jimmy Keane took the job in 2017. It was while touring and taking in the Kingdom’s diverse club competitions that he landed in Fossa and saw sparks of genius.

“Paudie (Clifford) had a bit of profile locally, not very high but well known on the club scene. Those are the fellas we wanted in to see if we could get more out of them.

“The lads that missed the grade. We brought him in in 2017 and he didn’t really make the cut that year. We asked him back in 2018 and he developed a little bit. Our mistake was playing him in a wing position, whereas when he was centre in the 2018 trials, he was excellent. Paudie wants to be involved in every play.

“He was very enthusiastic. Always willing to do whatever he was asked to do. It was just how he played. As time went on his body developed. He got stronger and fitter which suited his style of play. So now when he was up and down the field, he was quicker. He was stronger breaking the tackle.”

Kerry’s best player of 2022 needs no identifying. He has brought a fanbase on tour around the club grounds of Kerry and Munster in recent weeks. Who was the second best? As far as the followers are concerned, who cares? The poster is always of the headliner, not the support act.

That’s certainly the case on the streets and airwaves. Between the white lines is another matter entirely.

Consider the Kerry junior final victory that allowed Fossa progress to the provincial competition, leading to their final against Kilmurry today. Really consider it. What was the headline? 2-12 for David Clifford. What actually happened?

Paudie wore six but from the throw-in it was obvious he would play midfield. In the 60 regular minutes, he had 24 possessions. He scored 1-2 and assisted another two of their 2-12 total before extra-time. He had a secondary assist in another five. He also won two kick-outs.

Numbers never quite do the All-Star’s game justice. Twice he was the defender closest to goal, diving on Gary O’Sullivan’s boot and pressuring the shot wide. He kicked three sensational passes inside, one of which led to their opening goal. The second was a pin-perfect crossfield ball to Eoin Talbot who fed Harry Buckley for a point. The third set Matt Rennie through on goal but he failed to take his chance.

Listry were superior for much of the decider. They devastated Fossa’s kick-out. Ronan Buckley reigned supreme around the middle with the sort of form that fully explains his recall to the Kerry squad. If not for a double-digit wide count, they’d have been further in front. As it was, with five minutes left they were four up. As they were surging, Paudie Clifford dived in headfirst and drove upstream.

David Clifford’s tally at that stage was 0-7, three from play. With his side needing a score, he took off and was met by a sea of defenders, swallowing him whole. On the sideline, Éamonn Fitzmaurice was one of seven coaches and selectors gathered together holding court. Where should they turn? It looked hosed.

Then Clifford tried another effort from range. It dropped short and his older brother soared high, smashing it into the net.

“I remember he scored a goal against Kildare for us a few years ago,” recalls Keane. “I mean he got the ball on our half-back line and took off. One of the best goals I’ve seen in a long time. He was back in defence, his ability to go the length of the field. He was always anxious for work.”

A defining day for Jack O’Connor’s outfit was when they overcame Dublin in the semi-final. Before Sean O’Shea’s penalty, Paudie Clifford was inside his own 21 tracking Michael Fitzsimons so his brother didn’t have to. He later fed his sibling for the shot that led to the penalty.

One of the best passages of this year’s championship came that day. In the 50th minute, Ciarán Kilkenny collected the ball inside the attacking D and four Kerry defenders swarmed. Paudie Clifford was the closest to goal. They turned over the ball and broke free, David Moran kicking to Sean O’Shea on the 40.

The captain turned and carried, before an option came thundering off his shoulder. There was Paudie Clifford, an ever-willing option bursting a lung to contribute on both sides of the play. He finished the move with a left-footed score and finished the game man of the match.

That passage distilled his game down to its essential components. A score, an assist, a turnover or a tackle. They all hold the same worth in his mind. The value for his team? Priceless.

“He can weave through players very easy,” says Keane. “He has real strength. He loves the idea of working hard. Winning the dirty ball, going back and getting us back out. You know the American football quarter-back, he loves spraying passing as much as he loves scoring.

“He has the engine to get up and take the scores as well. He is as rounded as you want to see.”

On Tomás Ó Sé’s podcast previewing the All-Ireland final, Mayo’s Lee Keegan spoke about what it was like to prepare to play this Kerry team and what was most important.

“Your matchups. We identified Paudie Clifford as a big one for them. He is their link man for everything. Look at Sunday (the semi-final), he ran the show.”

Before their semi-final triumph over Castlemahon, the Munster Council announced would-be travellers should not come. Coolyroe was already a 1,500 sellout.

It is understood a crowd of around 3,000 is expected in Mallow on Sunday. Far from a sell-out but considerable nevertheless for a junior provincial final. They will travel to catch a glimpse of a genius Clifford. On the field, Kilmurry have to contend with two.