Kilcoo won't catch the disease of complacency

What happens when the hunter becomes the hunted?

A dip in performance, a slackening of effort, a degree of self-satisfaction can all creep in. Constant reminders of previous success can lead to resting up that little bit.

Jim Gavin got it. Whenever Dublin would win the All-Ireland, he treated the Sam Maguire Cup as the host of an infectious disease. He would rarely be pictured in its presence and had an aversion to even being around it.

As a personal philosophy, it’s not a bad one. And perhaps there was something in that once the job of retaining their Down, Ulster and All-Ireland titles began for Kilcoo.

For a club that had made an Ulster title their life’s ambition, the focus very soon turned to an All-Ireland.

What the Andy Merrigan Cup represents is the physical manifestation of the hard work that went before. And so, Kilcoo have it out of sight. If you go to the clubrooms, you won’t see it in a glass cabinet, gleaming there proudly.

Nor, the Frank O’Hare Cup for winning Down. Or the Seamus McFerran for winning Ulster. All of them are out of sight as they bid to retain the Ulster title this Sunday in Armagh up against Derry champions, Glen.

“Maybe Conor (Laverty) had it. Maybe Aidan (Branagan) had it. But I don’t know,” says Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan of the whereabouts of the Andy Merrigan Cup, won after turning around a seven-point margin after the third quarter to beat Kilmacud in the All-Ireland final last February.

“At the time, it was sort of done. But it wasn’t in the club or anything like that,” he continues.

“Everything is on the table for everybody. We all have an equal chance. If you start thinking back to what happened last year you can lose sight of what this year is about.

“I suppose you are sick listening to it but genuinely once the Championship started everything was off the table.

“Cups were put away or sent back to wherever they went and that was that gone and we had to earn the right again.”

Hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since Gilligan himself skated over the Thurles turf as his own Ballinderry Shamrocks beat Nemo Rangers in the 2002 All-Ireland club title. It’s a competition that has serious resonance for him.

But in comparing eras? He won’t hear it.

“In terms of the preparation, it wouldn’t even be in the same conversation, football was so different then.

“I think we watched a couple of clips of Nemo Rangers where you could get a video, so I suppose the standards of the way teams are preparing, it is through the roof. Even at this stage in club level is off the scale compared to when I was playing.”

Over the last decade, Gilligan has cut his teeth by coaching, among others, Derrytresk, Coalisland and Glenties. But he got a three-year rolling masterclass in coaching and managing after Mickey Moran asked him to come with him to Kilcoo.

After taking the reins along with Richard Thornton last March, he knows he cannot just be a tribute act of Moran.

He explains, “Mickey is unique, there only is one Mickey, he would just come up with things that you would never think of and he is a great storyteller.

“It would be like parables; he would take something and relate it to a game. You can’t follow Mickey, Mickey has legendary status pretty much everywhere he goes and it is no different in Kilcoo, they have a serious bond with him. Richie Thornton and I try and be authentic and be ourselves and hope that is enough to do something.”

The idea of the management team all leaving together would have been too much for all parties.

“I am very lucky to come from Ballinderry and it is a brilliant place and a brilliant community and to have somewhere else that nearly feels like home the way Kilcoo is and the people accept you when they are for you, which is just brilliant.”

Pressure? Sure, there’s always pressure in a club like Kilcoo. But as much as he knows that when they play in their own domestic Championship, that pressure is at its’ highest.

“Our aims, genuinely, is ‘let’s see if we can win Down.’

“There were around ten teams that retained county titles this year, so every day we had to be on it, especially when you go into them as favourites there is an element of pressure. But to be fair to the Kilcoo players, complacency wouldn’t be a thing.

“The first round of Down they are really down to earth and there are no airs or graces, we need to be better and we need to work harder and every time they try and get better and they are a really good bunch for that.”