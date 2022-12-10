Naomh Aban 'Blow-in' Twohig growing into captaincy role with every trophy lift

At first, Una Twohig would almost apologise for being the Naomh Aban captain.

She is smiling as she makes the admission but perhaps there was a little of the imposter syndrome to begin with, a self confessed 'blow in' from Banteer leading out the Ballyvourney side.

Then she started lifting trophies for her adopted club and, well, if she'd had any doubts about her captaincy credentials, they were quickly set aside.

Cork and Munster football champions, the Gaeltacht club will shoot for a historic currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior title success in Kilmallock on Sunday.

"It's great but then I'm almost sorry that I'm the captain because I'm only a blow in!" smiled Twohig, who explained her background. "I moved down there about four years ago. I'm working in Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging so I just found that it was a good way to get to know girls, to join the football team.

"It's been a massive honour for me. There wasn't much of a deal made about it during the league and what not, it was just, 'Go up for the toss, you're grand there'. Then come the county semi-final I was, 'Like, am I really captain? Should this be made official or something?!'"

Behind the self-deprecation lies a teak-tough defender who has been at the heart of the club's miserliness all season.

In the county final defeat of O'Donovan Rossa back in early October, they put 2-3 on the board before their opponents had even scored. They held Waterford side Comeragh Rangers to 0-6 in the Munster semi-final, Oola of Limerick to just 0-5 in the provincial final and Castleblaney of Monaghan to 0-7 in the more recent All-Ireland semi-final. Defensive solidity is the platform that Naomh Aban have built their landmark season upon.

Twohig agrees but only to a point, arguing that the injection of confidence gained from a group of talented young players coming on board has been just as significant.

"The club had a bit of success over the last year or so, our minors won their grade and the U-21s won theirs," she noted. "Those players are coming into the team as well with that winning mentality. It kind of pushed the rest of the team on with that mental block that we had probably had in terms of getting beyond semi-finals.

"Our focus was just on getting to the county final for a long stage and I don't know did it even register with people when we got past the county final that, 'Oh, there's more football to be played here!' It's just great."

With the All-Ireland intermediate and senior club finals going ahead at Croke Park today, there is an argument that the junior showpiece should have been staged there too, not in Kilmallock. Twohig is in two minds about that one.

"It's something that's been talked about since it was announced, that we wouldn't be there (in Croke Park)," she admitted.

"Of course we'd love to be running out in Croke Park, who wouldn't? But when you put it in the context of playing in Croke Park, or playing Kilmallock with a massive crowd and the atmosphere you'll get, you might actually favour the atmosphere side of things."

If Naomh Aban can pull it off, it will be a win that ranks alongside their All-Ireland intermediate success, almost exactly 19 years ago. Midfielder Grainne Lucey, one of the county final goal scorers, is a direct link between the two teams.

"If you saw her in the All-Ireland semi-final, you wouldn't think she was playing back in 2003 - she's still going up and down the field like a young one," said Twohig.

"She was wondering at the start of the year, will she come back, won't she come back? It's great to see that girls that were kind of questioning if they would play again this year did come back and are getting their rewards now."

All that remains is to take care of Salthill-Knocknacarra and to join the lengthy list of Cork teams who have been successful at the All-Ireland junior grade. Since 2015, Donoughmore, Glanmire and Aghada have all won the title while Kinsale and Bantry Blues have been finalists.

"We watched their semi-final, they're a great team, they're young, fit, like ourselves," said Twohig of opponents Salthill-Knocknacarra. "It'll be a very fast game I'd imagine."

Meanwhile, The honour of becoming the first teams to line out in an All-Ireland Ladies club football final at Croke Park will fall to Longford Slashers and their opponents from Tipperary, Mullinahone. Two excellent teams will contest the All-Ireland Intermediate decider at the famous venue – and this is uncharted territory for both.

Longford Slashers will become the very first team from Longford to contest an All-Ireland Ladies club football decider – with Mullinahone making an impressive step-up from the Junior ranks to reach Saturday’s showpiece.

It was just last February when Mullinahone appeared in an All-Ireland Junior decider but unfortunately from their point of view, they came up short against Dublin opponents St Judes.

Slashers are unchanged for this one but Mullinahone have two changes to the team that lined out from the start against Derrygonnelly in the semi-final, with Rosa White and Ailish Langton listed to start ahead of Kilkenny camogie star Denise Gaule and Michaela Kenneally.