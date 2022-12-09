Captain Lardner delivers glory for St Colman's in Cork colleges decider

St Colman’s College 3-18 Midleton CBS 3-15

A thrilling Cork PPS U16 A hurling final, which featured six goals and was nip-and-tuck all the way through, ended with victory for St Colman’s College at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday.

After a helter-skelter 60 minutes and so many standout performances, the teams were tied 3-15 apiece - St Colman’s captain Fionn Lardner levelled for the fifth time. Denis Riordan set them on their way, with inspiring figure Lardner wrapped up proceedings by shooting the closing two points from play, to bring his total to 12 points.

Tadhg McCarthy hit the first goal in the second minute for St Colman’s. On the quarter-hour mark Fionn Daly replied after Peter Barrett’s shot was saved by Ty Corcoran.

In a pulsating first-half, David Barry pegged Midleton CBS back through his 24th minute goal, which came after a deft flick on Riordan’s delivery.

The last three points of the half belonged to Midleton CBS, leaving the sides deadlocked 2-8 to 1-11.

Midleton CBS upped the tempo straight from the restart, Adam Lee and Daly putting them three up.

The next four points belonged to Lardner, and when John Temple netted, St Colmans were 3-12 to 1-14 ahead.

Quick as a flash, Lee hit a goal, followed by one from substitute Cathal Seymour.

Lardner and McCarthy raised the next two flags for parity, 3-14 apiece, and five minutes remaining.

Seymour and Lardner swapped points, and the game looked destined for extra-time before that late St Colman’s surge clinched the title.

Scorers for St Colman’s: F Lardner (0-12, 0-10 frees), J Temple (1-2), T McCarthy (1-1), D Barry (1-0), D Riordan (0-2), D Hickey (0-1).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: F Daly (1-7, 0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), A Lee (1-3), C Seymour (1-1), P Barrett and J Devoy (0-2 each).

ST COLMAN’S: T Corcoran (Ballyduff); B Ryan (Watergrasshill), T O’Riordan (Bride Rovers), K Watts (Kilworth); C Kenny (Ballyduff), R Donovan (Fermoy), B Keohane (do); J Counihan (Watergrasshill), D Riordan (Kilworth); T. McCarthy (Watergrasshill), D Hickey (Ballyduff), J Temple (St Catherine’s); A Lardner (Castlelyons), F Lardner (Fermoy, Capt), D Barry (Watergrasshill).

Subs: D Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers) for K Watts (half-time), C Barry (do) for J Counihan (36), C O’Riordan (do) for C Kenny (47).

MIDLETON CBS: C Finn (Midleton); D Heavin (St Colman’s), S Murtagh (do), C Morgan (Kiltha Óg); S Carroll (Midleton), M McSweeney (do, J-Capt), J Hogan (do); F Daly (Kiltha Óg), C Deane (Killeagh); M Pedley (Midleton), A Lee (St Colman’s), J Devoy (Aghada); P Barrett (Midleton, J-Capt), E Cashman (Kiltha Óg), J Coleman (Lisgoold).

Subs: C Seymour (Midleton) for J Coleman (half-time), S Ring (Carrigtwohill) for M Pedley (41), B Cooney (Kiltha Óg) for E Cashman (55).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).