Leadership of veterans Moran and Walsh has set the tone for Strand Road success, says Quill 

“It sticks in my craw to this day.”

Even if he wanted to, Declan Quill is not allowed to forget his goal that never was in the 2009 Munster senior club final. Only last Sunday week, Tommy Walsh’s palmed goal against Éire Óg was the cue for the wisecracks in the stand.

“That counted, Dec. Yours didn’t.”

Quill could only smile but there remains pain. He can still picture the Gaelic Grounds scoreboard: Kerins O’Rahillys 0-6 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-6. The first minute of additional time. Timing his run from the endline and jumping outside the parallelogram to meet David Moran’s free with his hand. The green flag being raised only for referee Maurice Condon to disallow the score and the West Clare men to go up the field and grab a winning point.

Coming as it did a year after O’Rahillys lost a county final to Mid Kerry’s last minute penalty goal, the anguish was palpable.

“We felt hard done by that year and then in 2009 we had been going well despite losing Tommy Walsh to Australia,” recalls Quill.

"The disallowed goal – it just went from joy and ecstasy to just horror. My biggest problem then and now is the umpire waved the green flag and the next thing the ref went to check with them. The umpires were happy to give it. It was very hard to take it, I was very angry leaving the field. I had been captain in 2008 and those things came one after another made it very difficult.”

It gives Quill no end of pleasure that his great friend John O’Connor, who was sent off in the 2009 Munster final, is now coach and selector with the current group.

“It wouldn’t have been easy around the club when the team was losing and there’s a bad vibe and people wanting to cut your throat, but he and the fellas are getting their due rewards now.”

To see the 34-year-olds Moran and Walsh on the cusp of provincial glory brings delight too.

“Despite all they have done, there are no egos. David has been monumental for the club and it was so heartbreaking to see him go off so early in last year’s county final with that injury.

“Tommy is the driving force in the dressing room and has brought back that professional approach from Australia to Strand Road and it’s rubbed off on the lads. They’re ordinary lads and great craic but the biggest thing is their humility. I remember Tommy coming up to speak to my U9s last year and he introduced David as the Kerry midfielder and himself as a fella who used to play for Kerry sometimes. It was a mark of a man that he wasn’t going to say he was a great Kerry footballer. It would be absolutely lovely getting their reward on Saturday.”

Quill sees their devotion being replicated across the board, especially their three team-mates returning home from the Middle East (Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey) and the US (Gavin O’Brien) to play.

“It’s a huge commitment from the club to finance the lads’ trip and a great commitment from them to keep coming back but these games don't come around that often. They’re not thinking of the sacrifices, they're thinking of bringing the cup back to Strand Road.”

Quill credits William Harmon for “putting all the team’s eggs in one basket” and prioritising the club championship ahead of the county competition this year. “Things are too tight in Kerry. There is very little room for a bad season and we saw that with Austin Stacks being relegated this year.

“Our senior management realised the county championship, the way it was shaping up, was very much favouring the divisional sides. By the time they got to the county championship they were a spent force but after a great club final win over Templenoe and fighting tooth and nail against Éire Óg here they are in a second-ever Munster final.”

Kerry senior ladies co-manager Quill senses other Kerry senior clubs will follow suit after last year’s county SFC champions Austin Stacks’ demotion. "There should be way more promotion of the senior sides, 10 to 12 clubs easily in the county championship. There are places in my time and to this day that you never wanted to go to play a match. You hated going to Rathmore or going back to An Ghaeltacht any day of the week because you knew it was going to be tough.

“I think clubs will start abandoning the county championship because it’s set up for the divisional sides to win. The round robin suits them as they have more time together. Going hell for leather for the club championship makes more sense for clubs. The county board really need to give senior teams a fair chance but in fairness I think there is an appetite for change.”