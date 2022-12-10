Cian Sheehan: West Limerick feel-good factor driving motivation ahead of Munster decider 

Cian Sheehan was on his way to work on Wednesday morning, September 7, when a text from his uncle landed into his inbox offering congratulations.

There was mention of an All-Star nomination. Sheehan was convinced he was being led on.

A quick scroll online confirmed that his uncle wasn’t in fact “taking the piss”.

In making the 45-man shortlist, the 27-year-old became only the second Limerick footballer of the past 12 years to earn an All-Star nomination. The other member of that exclusive club is his Newcastle West teammate and 2020 nominee Iain Corbett Sheehan was one of the brightest lights for Billy Lee’s Limerick throughout their upwardly mobile 2022 campaign.

At the end of his highlights reel is an outstanding first half against Cork in their last 12 qualifier where he caused John Cleary’s side an amount of problems down the right channel of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Between League promotion from Division 3, reaching Munster finals with club and county, and the All-Star nomination, the half-back has enjoyed an above-average year inside the four white lines.

“It has been a great year,” Sheehan replies. But there quickly follows a caveat.

“We were hoping to win Division 3, didn’t do it. We were hoping to beat Cork in the All-Ireland series, didn’t do that. I felt we kind of left both of those behind us.

“With the club now, we are into the Munster final. It has been a great year, but if we don’t win it then it is another one left behind, so I am hoping the season does end well now.”

Sheehan’s capabilities were spotted a long way out. Fellow Newcastle West native Declan Brouder was part of the Limerick management team in 2014. He had played Junior B with Sheehan in the season or two before that. They took a punt on the then 18-year-old and brought him into the senior squad.

He was just gone 19 when he made his championship debut in the Munster quarter-final against Tipperary. It was forgettable for the fact that he was whipped off before half-time. It was unique for the fact that he had played senior championship for his county before he had played senior championship for his club.

“It is strange the way it went. I played junior B first. I suppose I wanted a good foundation before going straight into senior. I was close to the lads who were in Junior A, wanted to give that a go and then kick on.”

In 2015, he was midfield alongside Corbett as the club won a first county senior in 23 years. They’ve added three more since. 2022 has brought with it successful passage to a first Munster final appearance in 35 years.

“Last year, we went back to Austin Stacks, and Stacks showed us what a proper senior club team needs to do. Like, physically and tactically, they were a level or two above us.

“We knew we had a lot more to do going into this year’s Munster. But winning two counties in-a-row really gives you that platform to be able to build on the previous year.”

Navigating Clonmel a fortnight ago and the Munster final build-up that followed has forged new bonds within this West Limerick community.

“Whether you're chatting to people involved in rugby or soccer, I definitely think it brings the town a little bit closer together.

“In terms of the club, you have all the kids coming up and watching the training or the matches and they're looking for photos and stuff afterwards. There's a great buzz around the place. You're walking through the town and people stop you and wish you the best of luck - it's great. I haven't really experienced that here before.

“It would mean everything [to win]. You can tell from inside the squad how much it means to the players. We were training on Tuesday night, and you could see how much it meant on their faces, the excitement is building.

“I suppose most people did not think we would be in this position ever really. We have put ourselves in a great position now to go and kick on and win it.”