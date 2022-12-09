Munster SFC final: Kerins O'Rahillys-Newcastle West moved to Mallow

The game had been due to take place in Páírc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm but will now go ahead at the north Cork venue earlier in the day.
NEW VENUE: Mallow GAA ground. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 10:26
John Fogarty

The Munster Club SFC final between Kerins O'Rahillys and Newcastle West on Saturday has been moved to Mallow due to bad weather.

A Munster Council statement released on friday morning read: "Due to the current weather conditions, Saturday’s AIB Munster Club SFC Final between Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) and Newcastle West (Limerick) has been changed to Mallow at 3pm on Saturday December 10th.

"Tickets already purchased for this fixture will be valid on the day. Details of the match coverage will be confirmed later today. Sunday’s AIB Munster Club Intermediate and Junior Football Finals scheduled for Mallow go ahead as planned."

Dalo's Hurling Show: Pulling hard on a few club crackers

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

