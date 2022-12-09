City slicker Sweeney savouring his final fling with Na Piarsaigh

Fifteen years later, Evan Sweeney is closing in on a second Munster club medal.

On December’s opening weekend in 2007, 23-year-old Sweeney struck the decisive goal as the hurlers of Loughmore-Castleiney were crowned kings of Munster for the first and only time in the club’s history.

On Sunday in Mallow, the 38-year-old father of two will line out at centre-forward on the Na Piarsaigh intermediate football team bidding for provincial honours. There’s a story in that, says you.

Sweeney’s wife hails from Caherdavin. The Limerick city suburb is also home to the behemoth that is Na Piarsaigh. Tipp native Sweeney has been resident around those Treaty parts since the mid-noughties. The commute back up the road to Loughmore-Castleiney is a two-hour round trip. It’s one he happily made for countless many years, often in the company of another Limerick-based teammate.

During the two Covid-affected seasons, it was a commute he had to make alone, and it’s then he began to think about pulling the curtain down on his time in green and red.

In 2020, the club reached both Tipperary deciders. The double, or even just one county title, would be the perfect note on which to depart.

No luck. Disaster, rather. Both ended in narrow defeat, the hurling final lost to a late extra-time goal.

Back he went in 2021, season number 21, both county finals again reached. The double would not again escape them. The 37-year-old was introduced at half-time in both finals, scored a point in both.

“2020 was the year I was actually going to go, but then we lost both county finals. That was heart-breaking, really. I said I’d go one more year and the way it ended was just absolutely brilliant,” said Sweeney this week.

His next move was not made until May of this year. He hummed and hawed for months about throwing his lot in with the club a two-minute walk from his front door.

Loughmore-Castleiney were family, were familiar. Did he have the appetite in his late 30s to start again with a bunch of strangers.

“There was one day where I just said, I am doing this. I rang the secretary and said, can I get my transfer through. In the end, it was kinda done on a whim. The first training session, I won’t lie, I was nervous. It was a hurling session of a Tuesday. The manager, James Ryan, is originally from Clonoulty, so I knew him. But that was it. I literally knew no one else. I found it daunting going down, but they were all so welcoming.”

A dual existence that brought him eight Tipperary county medals - five football, three hurling - was kept up in Caherdavin. The Loughmore senior double of 2021 was followed by the Na Piarsaigh intermediate double in ‘22.

The intermediate hurling team that defeated Croagh-Kilfinny in last weekend’s delayed county final highlights the depth of talent at Na Piarsaigh’s disposal that Sweeney, and his rural GAA background, is still trying to get his head around.

It’s an intermediate team but home to 2016 All-Ireland club winners Shane Dowling, Alan Dempsey, and Pat Gleeson, as well as 2022 Ardscoil Rís Croke Cup winners John Fitzgerald and JJ Carey.

“With Loughmore, we only had the 30 players. And we all played both. Whereas with Na Piarsaigh, there are massive numbers across hurling and football. And they are all well able to play.”

Football is the focus this weekend. A Limerick club has never before won the Munster intermediate championship. Despite winning five Tipp football championships, Sweeney had never won a Munster club football game before this winter.

“You could never have seen this coming, playing in a Munster final with Na Piarsaigh. This was never in my head at all. I finished with Loughmore last year and wasn’t sure if there was anything going to come after it.

“It is great really because my eldest, Ollie, is with the Na Piarsaigh U6s and Charlie, who is three in February, will hopefully play as well, so that’s nice that we are all playing for the one club.

“I am living here a long time, so it is great to meet new people. I was already helping out with the U6s, so I got to know people through that, but getting involved on the playing side broadens that out again.”

A word, finally, on Rathmore.

“I would have been marking Paul Murphy, if he was playing. It was strange; I was a bit disappointed when I read he would be away, just to see him up close and personal. That said, I wouldn’t be disappointed after five minutes when I realise how good he actually is!”