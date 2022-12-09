Minor return to U18 likely but decoupling still poses the big question 

The return of U18 as the minor grade appears to be on the cards as several counties are expected to back motions for the change at their annual conventions this month.

After the age grades committee’s recommendation to make U17 and U19 the fundamental grades failed to receive sufficient support to be endorsed by Central Council last weekend and put to Congress in February, where to decouple under-age and adult level appears to be the most pertinent question.

While Cork have called for the return of U18 with full decoupling and the likes of Galway are satisfied with the current odd year grades, a number of counties want decoupling to remain for those below the age of 18, therefore allowing those late teenagers playing the new would-be minor grade to line out at adult level for their clubs.

Prior to last Saturday’s vote, the age grades committee had provided a new option for counties who wished to switch their minor grade from U17 to U18 while retaining decoupling at 17. Providing the players in their 18th year don’t play or train with an adult team before March 1 and have the signed consent of the player, their parents/guardians and the club executive, they would be allowed to participate at adult level.

The group, which features the four provincial chairmen, also stated that no player should have to play an adult and an U18 game within 60 hours of each other and insisted that the county’s competitions control committee adhere to the policy.

However, it remains to be seen if that proposal will remain on the table now that their committee’s recommendation at national level has not garnered enough support. Central GAA officials are keen for some element of decoupling at the age of 18 to be enforced should U18 once more become the official minor grade as it was last in 2017.

Yet, in his annual report, Mayo secretary Dermot Butler described the age grades group’s insistence on decoupling if minor returns to U18 as “putting a gun to clubs’ heads”.

He wrote: “There have been numerous discussions in relation to the odd or even age grades. I for one am in favour of returning to the even age grades going forward. The age grades were changed a few years ago at Congress, but the process has not worked. I have spoken to several other counties, and they are also in favour of returning to the even age groups.

“Croke Park have given two choices to counties, one is to stay as it is with the odd age groups and the second one is to return to the even age group with the added provision that if this is the chosen route then 18-year-olds will not be allowed to play adult football with their Clubs. This to me is putting a gun to clubs’ heads, many rural clubs depend on their 18-year-olds to enable them to play adult football and to prevent them from doing so in wrong.

“It is a total contradiction on the part of Croke Park where on one hand they are saying that if the odd age group remains then the 18-year-old can play adult football but on the other hand if the even age groups are to be the preferred grouping then the 18-year-old cannot play adult football.

“Croke Park officials did meet with counties over the past number of weeks and Mayo have made known our position in relation to the age gradings. I do hope that when Congress comes along next February that Croke Park will have taken on board the views of the Counties when they put the Motion to the floor.”