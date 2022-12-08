GAA and GPA agree on maximum of four inter-county training sessions per week 

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have agreed on a maximum of four collective training sessions per week through the inter-county season.

The parties shook hands on a players charter for 2023 after the GPA earlier this year took exception to the GAA’s insistence on a limit of three expensed sessions per week. The deal also applies to all inter-county panel members after the GAA had initially sought to put a cap on fully-expensed players.

A contact hours policy forms part of the charter, which was signed off last week and was approved by GAA’s Central Council on Saturday and the players’ body’s national executive on Monday.

Put forward by the GPA, members were told in an email from chief executive Tom Parsons today that the contact hours policy is based on quantitative data “demonstrating the optimum contact hours required to perform at the highest level, while also supporting the balance across sport/career and life”.

Teams must factor in a minimum of two rest days per week, which don’t include overnight stays for away games. The GPA had insisted on a six-week training block prior to the start of the pre-season competitions next month. It is also advised strength and conditioning work should be scheduled within a 50-mile radius of players and if they fall out of that there should be supervised/localised pods.

Also, similar to what was in place for Covid breaches, the GPA and GAA are setting up a confidential reporting tool to ensure the policy is being followed.

There is to be independent spot auditing on the ground in each province, monitoring is to be done by analysing web expenses and the loss of home advantage or points deducted for non-compliance.

Also, a new green mileage rate of €1 per mile has been established when two or more players travel together. The rate is applicable for the first 6,000 miles after which a 60c rate will apply.

While an improved 70c standard mileage rate for individual travel has been agreed, 5c more than previously. It will operate for the first 7,000 miles after which a 40c rate will apply.

However, the mileage rate for the six counties remains at 45p. To compensate for this your nutrition allowance will increase from £28 to £37 per week.

Parsons concluded: “It is important to recognise the contribution of Neil NcManus from the GPA NEC and Seán Murphy from the GPA Board, for their time and efforts on behalf of players during the negotiations, as well as the GPA staff.

"I also want to acknowledge and thank the GAA’s negotiation team. This is a joint agreement and could not have been reached were it not for the positive approach brought to discussions by both sides.

"It is now important that you all support your squad reps in ensuring this Player Charter is implemented in full. This will ensure that all players who train and play in every county are treated the same.”