GAA and GPA agree on maximum of four inter-county training sessions per week 

The deal also applies to all inter-county panel members after the GAA had initially sought to put a cap on fully-expensed players.
GAA and GPA agree on maximum of four inter-county training sessions per week 

AGREEMENT: GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 16:51
John Fogarty

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have agreed on a maximum of four collective training sessions per week through the inter-county season.

The parties shook hands on a players charter for 2023 after the GPA earlier this year took exception to the GAA’s insistence on a limit of three expensed sessions per week. The deal also applies to all inter-county panel members after the GAA had initially sought to put a cap on fully-expensed players.

A contact hours policy forms part of the charter, which was signed off last week and was approved by GAA’s Central Council on Saturday and the players’ body’s national executive on Monday.

Put forward by the GPA, members were told in an email from chief executive Tom Parsons today that the contact hours policy is based on quantitative data “demonstrating the optimum contact hours required to perform at the highest level, while also supporting the balance across sport/career and life”.

Teams must factor in a minimum of two rest days per week, which don’t include overnight stays for away games. The GPA had insisted on a six-week training block prior to the start of the pre-season competitions next month. It is also advised strength and conditioning work should be scheduled within a 50-mile radius of players and if they fall out of that there should be supervised/localised pods.

Also, similar to what was in place for Covid breaches, the GPA and GAA are setting up a confidential reporting tool to ensure the policy is being followed.

There is to be independent spot auditing on the ground in each province, monitoring is to be done by analysing web expenses and the loss of home advantage or points deducted for non-compliance.

Also, a new green mileage rate of €1 per mile has been established when two or more players travel together. The rate is applicable for the first 6,000 miles after which a 60c rate will apply.

While an improved 70c standard mileage rate for individual travel has been agreed, 5c more than previously. It will operate for the first 7,000 miles after which a 40c rate will apply.

However, the mileage rate for the six counties remains at 45p. To compensate for this your nutrition allowance will increase from £28 to £37 per week.

Parsons concluded: “It is important to recognise the contribution of Neil NcManus from the GPA NEC and Seán Murphy from the GPA Board, for their time and efforts on behalf of players during the negotiations, as well as the GPA staff.

"I also want to acknowledge and thank the GAA’s negotiation team. This is a joint agreement and could not have been reached were it not for the positive approach brought to discussions by both sides.

"It is now important that you all support your squad reps in ensuring this Player Charter is implemented in full. This will ensure that all players who train and play in every county are treated the same.”

More in this section

AIG and Dublin GAA Diversity Equality and Inclusion Roadshow Cormac Costello welcomes Paul Mannion competition
AIB Munster and Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Finals Media Day Decision on season 16 can wait as Moran focuses on club tilt 
AIG and Dublin GAA Diversity Equality and Inclusion Roadshow Micheál Donoghue gets Cian Boland boost as forward returns to full fitness
<p>Former Limerick manager Billy Lee PIC  ©INPHO/Ken Sutton</p>

Billy Lee favourite to take over at Austin Stacks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s