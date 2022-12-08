Billy Lee favourite to take over at Austin Stacks

Former Limerick manager Billy Lee is the favourite to fill the vacancy left by Wayne Quillinan at Austin Stacks with an announcement expected in the next week to ten days.

On Sunday Mikey Collins took charge of Stacks in their Tralee St Brendans District final which they lost to Ballymacelligott who came from nine points down with 13 minutes left to claim a dramatic win.

As Stacks manager, Quillinan won the SFC in 2021 and he also won a County League title and three in row Senior Club titles. He moves on to manage the Kerry minor footballers this year.

It is widely known that Stacks are anxious to appoint a manager from outside the club as they have now dropped to the Intermediate grade and they want a quick return to the senior ranks.

Lee took Limerick from Div 4 up to Div 2 and they also contested the Munster SFC final this year where they lost out to Kerry in Killarney. He stepped down after four years in charge and he is widely regarded in the game.

It is believed that a number of Kerry clubs have recently approached the Newcastle West man, who also did a superb job as part of the Feale Rangers management team in the SFC.

Lee confirmed to Kerry’s Eye Sport that he had spoken to some Kerry clubs but has yet to make his mind up about his future.

“I took some time off recently and had some badly needed downtime with my family. I will sit down and consider what is best for my future in the coming week or so. I have been approached by some clubs in Kerry and I will make my decision then but I have nothing decided yet.”

It is thought that Stacks would be his desired destination.

Meanwhile, Mark Bourke has stepped down from managing Na Gaeil after he stepped in last December to fill the void left by Jerome Stack’s departure in the wake of the controversy surrounding the county intermediate final fixture with Beaufort. Paul Fitzmaurice is the new Na Gaeil boss - he managed Dingle in the top flight as well as playing with the West Kerry outfit.

Elsewhere, Ruairí O’Rahilly has stepped down as manager of Ballymacelligott, while John Mitchels are also on the lookout for a new boss as will Kerins O’Rahilly's whenever they exit the Club Championship.

While the Kerry team and management bask in the sunshine of Dubai and Mauritius, a number of new recruits are training with a view to joining the senior squad in the new year. Kerry face a quick return to action with an away McGrath Cup game with Cork on January 4th.

It is believed that there are seven players in this additional training squad and most would have caught the eye during the Kerry SFC campaign.

The names mentioned are Ronan Buckley and Ruairi Murphy from Listry, Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) and Brian Friel (Rathmore), Shane Cronin (Spa), Barry Mahony (St Senans and Feale Rangers) and Eddie Horan (Scartaglin and St Kieran’s). It is believed that Dingle’s Barry O’Sullivan was also asked in but he is planning to travel in 2023.