Decision on season 16 can wait as Moran focuses on club tilt 

David Moran’s Kerry future has been long fingered until the far side of Christmas.

The decision of whether to sign up for season number 16 can wait for another couple of weeks.

Leaving the Kerry question unanswered, as he did on Wednesday morning when the subject was broached, will inevitably lead to claims of the 34-year-old kicking to touch where his future in green and gold is concerned.

But the likely truth of the matter is that Moran has enough on his plate at present that he is quite content to leave the Kerry question unanswered - and possibly unresolved too if he genuinely has not yet made up his mind - for another little while.

His wife, Sinead, is shortly due their second child. And there’s the other small matter of Saturday’s Munster club SFC final with Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

2009 was the sole other occasion where a Strand Road side ended up in the provincial decider. Moran does not have fond memories of the one-point defeat to Kilmurry-Ibrickane. Or, indeed, the week leading up to it.

He wasn’t even supposed to be involved 13 years ago. Himself and Tommy Walsh had headed for the departures lounge in the days after the Munster quarter-final win over Clonakilty and boarded a flight bound for Australia.

Moran’s two-week trial with St Kilda finished the Thursday before the Munster final. No contract offer was put in front of him at the end of those two weeks. And so began one excruciatingly long episode of planes, trains, and automobiles to get himself from Melbourne to the middle of the Gaelic Grounds field.

“I was told on Thursday that I wasn’t getting a contract. They asked me did I want to go on a holiday around Australia or stay on training, and I said I gotta get out of here as fast as you can put me on a plane,” Moran recalled.

“I got three seven-hour flights and got in late on the Friday. I kicked about six wides and we lost by a point, so it wasn’t my finest hour.”

The two-time All-Star has been on the go with the Rahilly’s seniors since 2005. A year later, he was a member of the club’s first and only county championship minor winning team. Four of that team - Moran, Tommy and Barry John Walsh, and Barry John Keane - would win All-Ireland senior medals in either 2009 or 2014.

And yet for all their talent, Strand Road still haven’t bridged the gap to the club’s sixth and last Bishop Moynihan Cup in 2002.

“I always wanted to win a county championship with my club. I never dreamed of winning Munster clubs or whatever. It was always trying to win the county championship.

“We’ve lost two finals since I’ve been involved, so in the absence of that, a Munster club is the next best thing, or to keep going to win a county championship, but I’m running out of time.” Those county final defeats were 2008 and last year’s Tralee derby against Stacks. The latter was nothing short of a disaster for Moran personally. A groin injury meant his afternoon lasted all of seven minutes.

He remembers Tommy Walsh telling him after the injury to get into the full-forward line and he’d be grand in there.

“‘I can’t even get to the full-forward line’,” was Moran’s reply.

“It was disbelief for a lot of the first half, just saying, ‘I can’t believe I’m not going back out’. But that’s sport. Sometimes it’s cruel and the nature of sport, especially ultra-competitive sport, there are major highs and major lows. Unfortunately, there’s a lot more lows than highs.” The three-time All-Ireland winner found himself back on the Austin Stack Park sideline for the club’s then biggest game of 2022, that the recent Munster semi-final against Éire Óg.

Of course, it wasn’t injury, but a pair of yellow cards, that had him walking out to the same sideline 22 minutes in.

Deja vu?

“A little bit in the sense that you are feeling helpless.”

And the two yellows, any gripes?

“At this stage of my career, I was disappointed with myself that I gave a referee a decision to make. But once we won and I wasn’t suspended, it didn’t bother me too much.” Which brings us neatly back to Saturday’s Munster final against Newcastle West. That Rahilly’s are still going in December is a positive, rather than a negative, in nudging Moran towards another spin in green and gold next year.

Here’s why: “Last year, I was very iffy about going back. But the fact that I was playing right up until December was a huge plus because it wasn't as if I had finished in October and had two months off trying to keep myself ticking over.

“At my age, it's very difficult to take a huge period out and then go back in to try and go through pre-season and try to get the body to hold up. Apart from getting to the level of guys who are maybe seven, eight, or 10 years younger, trying to stay injury-free is probably a bigger challenge.

“The fact that I was playing right up to December, I got injured and I was going to have to do the rehab to get back anyway, that played a big part [in committing for 2022].

“I'm still playing at the moment and still staying fit and stuff. That's probably an advantage, or maybe it's just keeping that decision open as opposed to if I was finished two months ago it might be a very easy decision.”