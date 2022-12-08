Cormac Costello welcomes Paul Mannion competition

Dublin forward Cormac Costello has insisted that he is glad that Paul Mannion is back in blue, not threatened.

In Mannion's absence since 2020, experienced Costello has started all nine of Dublin's Championship games, scoring in all but one of them and registering 4-22.

At 28, and approaching his 10th year as a Dublin senior, he is finally an established regular having played an impact sub role for much of his career.

Costello debuted way back in 2013 but started just two games in his first six seasons of Championship football.

Until last summer when he slammed a cracking goal against Kerry at Croke Park, he was best known for his three points from the bench in the 2016 final defeat of Mayo.

Now that three-time All-Star Mannion is back, it remains to be seen if Costello will be able to hold onto his starting spot.

"It's the same as every year - we have competition there every single year," shrugged Costello. "Last year we had young lads stepping up, Lorcan O'Dell made a big impact on our team last year, the likes of Lee Gannon. It just adds to that competition and you know yourself, you need that competition in a group.

"And it's not only the 15 that play. That's what makes a team - that competition, so it's only going to make you knuckle down even more and make sure all your focus is on yourself and working hard. If you take the foot off the gas, someone's going to take that jersey off you."

Former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey is back too, along with 2011 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy who will work as a coach.

One player who has exited the group is Eoghan O'Donnell, the 2022 Dublin hurling captain who had a short stint with the footballers.

He is a clubmate of Costello's at Whitehall Colmcille and hasn't ruled out returning to inter-county football at some stage.

"I'd love it if he did, but you'd have to ask him," said Costello. "I rate Eoghan very highly in football. I've played with Eoghan at club level all the way up so I would have seen him more than most."

Another Whitehall player, Lee Gannon, earned an All-Star nomination this year though Costello said he didn't offer any particular advice.

"It's a personal thing, I can't tell him, 'This is what I did, this is what you should do'. I was more of a sounding board. If there were any questions, or he wanted specific details about anything, I was happy to help him but it's about him finding his own path."

