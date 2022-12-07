Corn Uí Mhuirí: Doherty brothers do the business for Flannan's as Clon left with uphill battle 

St Flannan’s College 3-8 Clonakilty CC 0-11

Second-half substitutes, brothers Harry and James Doherty made a big impact for St Flannan’s as they claimed a pair of important points in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ballyagran on Wednesday.

The win leaves them top of Group 1 on scoring difference with Tralee CBS - both with four points.

Clonakilty CC (on two points) and Tralee CBS meet on Monday in the final group game, which is a must-win for the west Cork school.

St Flannan’s trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

A stunning start to the second-half saw the Ennis school kick 1-2 without reply - the green flag raised by wing-back Paddy Nagle in the 38th minute enabled them to lead for the first time since Darren Keane’s opening point on 18 seconds.

James Doherty - recovered from a cruciate injury - bagged his first goal a minute after being introduced in the 46th minute, and his second 10 minutes later to lead 3-6 to 0-10.

The brothers from Clarecastle closed the scoring with a point apiece, as Clonakilty’s Philip Flynn was black-carded near the finish.

Clonakilty CC, meanwhile, will reflect on what might have been after putting themselves in a strong position in the first-half. They were the dominant team in the first 20 minutes as they landed six points without reply. Some fine scores from Fergal Murphy, Olan O’Donovan (2), Darren Gough, Tomás Ó Buachalla and Aaron Cullinane.

Even though the going was tough for St Flannan’s, they struck back through Ben McDonagh and Keane in what proved to be vital flags, and they went to the dressing-room four in arrears.

They re-emerged as a transformed team. Whilst the Doherty brothers were the dominant figures in the comeback, as a team however, they grew into the game.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: J Doherty (2-1), P Nagle (1-0), D Keane (0-2, 0-1 free), B McDonagh, F Hegarty, F Kirby (free), H Doherty, S McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: D Gough (0-4, 0-3 frees), O O’Donovan (0-3, 0-1 free), F Murphy, T Ó Buachalla, A Cullinane and D Twomey (0-1 each).

ST FLANNAN’S: C Howard (Éire Óg); G Barry (Ennistymon), C Maher (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); F Meaney (Doora Barefield), F Treacy (Éire Óg), P Nagle (Doora Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (do); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), C Kirby (Clondegad); B McDonough (Doora Barefield), F Kirby (Clondegad), D Keane (Lissycasey).

Subs: I Williams (Doora Barefield) for C Maher (20 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (45), J Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (45), C Meaney (Clondegad) for F Cotter (54).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); S O’Regan (Clonakilty), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels); S Bailey (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); C Twohig (Kilmeen), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); T Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), D Gough (Clonakilty), F Murphy (Clonakilty); O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), P Flynn (do), J Bailey (Kilmeen).

Subs: E Cullinane (Ahane Gaels) for E Hodnett (49).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).