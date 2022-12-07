Corn Uí Mhuirí: Doherty brothers do the business for Flannan's as Clon left with uphill battle 

Clonakilty CC (on two points) and Tralee CBS meet on Monday in the final group game, which is a must-win for the west Cork school.
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Doherty brothers do the business for Flannan's as Clon left with uphill battle 

MOMENTUM: The win leaves St Flannan's top of Group 1.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 16:04
Therese O’Callaghan

St Flannan’s College 3-8 Clonakilty CC 0-11

Second-half substitutes, brothers Harry and James Doherty made a big impact for St Flannan’s as they claimed a pair of important points in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ballyagran on Wednesday. 

The win leaves them top of Group 1 on scoring difference with Tralee CBS - both with four points.

Clonakilty CC (on two points) and Tralee CBS meet on Monday in the final group game, which is a must-win for the west Cork school.

St Flannan’s trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

A stunning start to the second-half saw the Ennis school kick 1-2 without reply - the green flag raised by wing-back Paddy Nagle in the 38th minute enabled them to lead for the first time since Darren Keane’s opening point on 18 seconds.

James Doherty - recovered from a cruciate injury - bagged his first goal a minute after being introduced in the 46th minute, and his second 10 minutes later to lead 3-6 to 0-10.

The brothers from Clarecastle closed the scoring with a point apiece, as Clonakilty’s Philip Flynn was black-carded near the finish.

Clonakilty CC, meanwhile, will reflect on what might have been after putting themselves in a strong position in the first-half. They were the dominant team in the first 20 minutes as they landed six points without reply. Some fine scores from Fergal Murphy, Olan O’Donovan (2), Darren Gough, Tomás Ó Buachalla and Aaron Cullinane.

Even though the going was tough for St Flannan’s, they struck back through Ben McDonagh and Keane in what proved to be vital flags, and they went to the dressing-room four in arrears.

They re-emerged as a transformed team. Whilst the Doherty brothers were the dominant figures in the comeback, as a team however, they grew into the game.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: J Doherty (2-1), P Nagle (1-0), D Keane (0-2, 0-1 free), B McDonagh, F Hegarty, F Kirby (free), H Doherty, S McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: D Gough (0-4, 0-3 frees), O O’Donovan (0-3, 0-1 free), F Murphy, T Ó Buachalla, A Cullinane and D Twomey (0-1 each).

ST FLANNAN’S: C Howard (Éire Óg); G Barry (Ennistymon), C Maher (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); F Meaney (Doora Barefield), F Treacy (Éire Óg), P Nagle (Doora Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (do); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), C Kirby (Clondegad); B McDonough (Doora Barefield), F Kirby (Clondegad), D Keane (Lissycasey).

Subs: I Williams (Doora Barefield) for C Maher (20 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (45), J Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (45), C Meaney (Clondegad) for F Cotter (54).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); S O’Regan (Clonakilty), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels); S Bailey (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); C Twohig (Kilmeen), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); T Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), D Gough (Clonakilty), F Murphy (Clonakilty); O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), P Flynn (do), J Bailey (Kilmeen).

Subs: E Cullinane (Ahane Gaels) for E Hodnett (49).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).

More in this section

Corn Uí Mhuirí: Mounthawk overcome poor start to advance to quarter-finals Corn Uí Mhuirí: Mounthawk overcome poor start to advance to quarter-finals
The Sem march on to Corn quarters after facile win over Coláiste Choilm The Sem march on to Corn quarters after facile win over Coláiste Choilm
Claims that small clubs will be damaged by minor rule ring hollow, says Cork GAA chief Claims that small clubs will be damaged by minor rule ring hollow, says Cork GAA chief
<p>LAY-OFF: Skibbereen Community School's Shane Carey hand-passing the ball clear of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne's Cian Ó Cinnéide in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Banteer. Pic: Denis Minihane.</p>

Shorten goal sends Skibb into last eight of Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s