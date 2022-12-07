Claims that small clubs will be damaged by minor rule ring hollow, says Cork GAA chief

Claims that decoupling at U18 will damage the small GAA club “simply ring hollow”, Cork county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan has said.

Ahead of a Cork executive motion at Sunday’s convention seeking to restore minor to U18, with full decoupling, O’Donovan has insisted that “if we are to put the needs of our young players first”, then clubs must pass the top table motion.

He added that cherry-picking the best 18-year-olds for adult fare is the “road to ruin”.

Sunday’s convention will also hear a counter motion from the Clann na nGael club who are proposing minor return to U18 but without decoupling.

One of the updated age grade options released by the Croke Park task force last week allows for clubs to field 18-year-olds in their adult teams should counties return to U18 as the minor grade.

This option comes with special conditions that stipulate the players in their 18th year don’t play or train with an adult team before March 1, and have the signed consent of the player, their parents/guardians and the club executive.

The task force adds that no player should have to play an adult and an U18 game within 60 hours of each other and insists that the county’s competitions control committee adheres to the policy.

The required signed document would have to be issued between March 1 and April 1, therefore ensuring the player is not eligible for adult competitions prior to March when schools programmes are taking place.

But despite the wiggle room provided by Croke Park for an U18 grade without decoupling, O’Donovan is steadfast in his view that the overlapping of adult and underage games involving the same players is “unworkable”.

Moreover, O’Donovan said single-code enthusiasts who continue to pedal the “populist notion” that a games programme can facilitate players lining out at minor and adult without decoupling, “remind us of those in the political sphere with snake oil promises of increased national spending while cutting taxes”.

“Perhaps they might consider the Cork games programme where an adult dual player will play a standard minimum of 24 competitive games, before adding this workload to a minor player with a similar programme at their own level,” O’Donovan remarked.

“Without doubt, the most pressing matter facing the county is in finding a solution to the issue of age grades for the player cohort aged 17 to 20. Unfortunately, a lack of decisiveness on this complex matter has led to further confusion.

“As a member of a club that failed to field at U17, U19 or U21 level in 2022 due to a lack of numbers caused by the effects of rural depopulation, the matter of participation is of particular interest. For clubs such as my own, facing uncertainty in terms of our very existence, cherry-picking the chosen 18-year-olds for our adult teams is the road to ruin. We must bring them all through.

“The restoration of minor to U18 will give them an extra year with their colleagues and then they will all be able to graduate en masse to the adult club when they are all ready.”

He added: “Claims of decoupling damaging the future prospects of the small club simply ring hollow. In fact, as well as reducing dropout, it will increase the chances of players in their 20s and 30s playing for longer with their clubs. Decoupling at U18 increases participation. Increased participation is good for every size of club.

“One simply begs our clubs to act in the interests of our young players and the long-term viability of our clubs. This can be done by supporting the relevant motion put forward on behalf of the County Committee at Convention.”