With three of the eight Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final places already filled, four of the five remaining spots will be snapped up this Wednesday lunchtime
Four quarter-final spots up for grabs in Corn Uí Mhuirí

BACK IN ACTION: John Kelleher St Brendan's Killarney and Donal O'Sullivan Mercy Mounthawk Tralee. Both sides are in action on Wednesday in the Corn Uí Mhuirí. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

With three of the eight Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final places already filled, four of the five remaining spots will be snapped up this Wednesday lunchtime.

In the sole Group 1 fixture down for decision between St Flannan’s College Ennis and Clonakilty Community College at Ballyagran (1.30pm), a win for Clonakilty would see them advance to the knockout phase with a game to spare.

A Clonakilty win would also be good news for current table-toppers Tralee CBS as it would similarly ensure their progression and avoid a three-way struggle at the head of the table, which will arise if Flannan’s come out on top. In the latter event, the group’s final placings will be determined by next Monday’s game between Tralee CBS and Clonakilty.

The last remaining fixture in Group 2, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne versus Skibbereen Community School at Banteer (1.30pm), is a winner-takes-all clash. Both teams are currently tied on two points and so whoever emerges victorious will follow group winners St Francis College Rochestown into the last eight.

The Dingle school’s marginally superior score difference, -2 compared to Skibb’s -7, means they will progress should proceedings finish all square in Banteer. Cian O Cinnéide, fresh from his 2-4 a fortnight ago against Miltown, is the Dingle student Skibb need to keep closest watch on.

Completing Wednesday’s action is the Group 3 double-header. First plays last at Banteer (12 noon start) as already qualified St Brendan’s Killarney take on winless Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

The other game sees Coláiste na Sceilge take on Mercy Mounthawk at Cromane (1.30pm), a straight shootout to join the Sem in the quarter-finals.

Coláiste na Sceilge’s better score difference will take them into the knockout stages if this all-Kerry clash ends level.

Corn Uí Mhuirí fixtures: St Brendan’s College, Killarney v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, Banteer, 12pm; Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne v Skibbereen Community School, Banteer, 1.30pm; St Flannan’s College, Ennis v Clonakilty Community College, Ballyagran, 1.30pm; Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste na Sceilge, Cromane, 1.30pm.

