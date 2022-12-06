Confirmed: All-Ireland club semi-final will clash with World Cup final 

The GAA confirmed this afternoon that Ballyhale Shamrocks v Ballygunner will throw in at 3.30pm in Croke Park on December 18, 30 minutes after kick-off in Qatar.
CLASH: The second club semi-final will throw in 30 minutes after the World Cup final kicks-off. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 16:26
John Fogarty

The All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final between Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks will clash with the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday week.

The GAA confirmed this afternoon that the rematch of last season’s All-Ireland final will throw in at 3.30pm in Croke Park on December 18, 30 minutes after kick-off in Qatar.

The hurling clash will be preceded by the other last four game between St Thomas’ and Cuchullains Dunloy. Both games will be shown live on TG4.

All the clubs had the option of moving the game to after Christmas but they were keen for them to be played before January. The final is scheduled for Croke Park on January 22, the same day as the football decider. The football semi-finals are due to take place in Croke Park on January 7 or 8.

The senior hurling fixtures could not be arranged for Croke Park the previous day as there are All-Ireland senior, intermediate and possibly junior club camogie final scheduled for GAA HQ on that date.

FBD Semple Stadium was not an option for the Ballygunner-Shamrocks game as the pitch undergoes necessary winter remedial repairs. Wexford had expressed interest in hosting the game in Chadwicks Wexford Park but it will now be staged in Dublin in what will be Shamrocks’ third game there in the space of four weekends.

