Hurling club semis may face clash with World Cup final

The All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals could be on course to clash with the World Cup final on Sunday week.

A Croke Park double-header is one of the options that is being considered for the Ballygunner-Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunloy Cuchullains-St Thomas’ games.

St Thomas’ have requested a change of date due to a wedding the weekend after next and are in discussions with Dunloy about an alternative date either later this month or early January. However, should they fail to reach an agreement the decision will fall to the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to make the call.

Both Ballygunner and Shamrocks are keen for their game to go ahead the weekend after next and it could be the main event in Croke Park, possibly throwing in at a similar time to the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar.

Chadwicks Wexford Park is an alternative should the match be a standalone affair. The CCCC are expected to make decisions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA secretary Michael Hennessy Cullen says he cannot blame anyone for not seeking a refereeing career in the wake of recent verbal and physical abuse in the county.

In his annual report, Cullen wrote that recruitment of match officials has been strong but added: “Discipline has once again been a huge topic within our county this year and unfortunately is getting worse rather than improving, which is of huge concern. We all have responsibility when it comes to discipline be it from the stands, on our sidelines or the players that take the field.

“Although there has been a huge drive on recruitment of referees this year we are still on a similar number of referees within the county as last year and who can blame someone not wanting to take up the whistle if the threat of abuse is so probable be it verbal or physical. I implore all our members to think before you react to a decision during a game as all our attitudes must change or we simply won’t have anyone to referee our games in the future.”

Wexford GAA reported a net profit of €650,000 for their financial year ending September 30 with the majority of the surplus being put into the upgrading of Chadwicks Wexford Park, which is shortly to debut its floodlights.

Over €850,000 was earned in gate receipts, the hurling championships having concluded in August, while over €1.12 million was accrued in commercial and fundraising income.