New programme brings baseline concussion testing to every inter-county player

A concussion testing and treatment programme has been launched today for all inter-county GAA, camogie and ladies football players. And GAA president Larry McCarthy hopes the benefits of the programme can also be soon made available to every club players.

The programme is being run by healthcare firm UPMC International in conjunction with the GAA, LGFA, GPA and The Camogie Association.

It will involve concussion baseline testing programme of all inter-county players with the goal of rapidly diagnosing and treating concussions in players.

The programme is essential, GPA CEO Tom Parsons pointed out, due to the attritional nature of Gaelic games.

“This is an extremely important step in terms of looking after the physical welfare of players on the training pitch and the field of play.

"With the attritional nature of Gaelic games, head injuries and concussive events are an unfortunate feature of our games. Being able to diagnose and better manage the return to play protocols provides players with an greater standard of care with head injuries."

Larry McCarthy added: “A considerable effort has been made in the area of education and awareness among players and coaches in relation to concussion and it requires constant vigilance. This latest development between leading experts in UPMC and the Gaelic Games Associations is not only welcome but vital to ensure best practice is being followed. Although this is a programme that focuses initially on inter-county players our intention is to see the benefits of the programme made available to clubs and to every player at every level as soon as possible.”

Hilda Breslin, president of the Camogie Association said welfare of players is paramount. “We are delighted to be joining with UPMC and the Gaelic Games family on this National Intercounty Concussion Baseline Testing Program. The welfare of our players is paramount, and we hope this program will not only help ensure our players have the right medical treatment if they sustain a concussion, but it will also provide important insight on concussive incidents in our games."

"The short and long-term impacts of concussion have come into sharp focus in more recent times and to be in a position to assist our players on such a wide-scale basis is a huge step forward," added LGFA President Mícheál Naughton.

"If concussions are not diagnosed early, and treated carefully, the consequences can be series, and with a huge risk of repeat concussions. We are delighted to join forces with our colleagues in the GAA, the Camogie Association, the Gaelic Players Association and UPMC to roll-out the concussion baseline testing programme. I am sure that this programme will be of huge benefit to a number of our players and, from a health and safety perspective, this is a vital intervention piece.”