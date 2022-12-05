New programme brings baseline concussion testing to every inter-county player

It will involve concussion baseline testing programme of all inter-county players with the goal of rapidly diagnosing and treating concussions in players. 
New programme brings baseline concussion testing to every inter-county player

5 December 2022; In attendance, from left, Wexford hurler Jack O'Connor, Meath ladies footballer Sinead Ennis, Down camogie player Niamh Mallon and Mayo footballer Cillian O'Connor during the launch of UPMC Concussion Baseline Testing Programme at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 12:07
Cian Locke

A concussion testing and treatment programme has been launched today for all inter-county GAA, camogie and ladies football players. And GAA president Larry McCarthy hopes the benefits of the programme can also be soon made available to every club players.

The programme is being run by healthcare firm UPMC International in conjunction with the GAA, LGFA, GPA and The Camogie Association.

It will involve concussion baseline testing programme of all inter-county players with the goal of rapidly diagnosing and treating concussions in players. 

The programme is essential, GPA CEO Tom Parsons pointed out, due to the attritional nature of Gaelic games. 

“This is an extremely important step in terms of looking after the physical welfare of players on the training pitch and the field of play.

"With the attritional nature of Gaelic games, head injuries and concussive events are an unfortunate feature of our games. Being able to diagnose and better manage the return to play protocols provides players with an greater standard of care with head injuries."

Larry McCarthy added: “A considerable effort has been made in the area of education and awareness among players and coaches in relation to concussion and it requires constant vigilance. This latest development between leading experts in UPMC and the Gaelic Games Associations is not only welcome but vital to ensure best practice is being followed. Although this is a programme that focuses initially on inter-county players our intention is to see the benefits of the programme made available to clubs and to every player at every level as soon as possible.” 

Hilda Breslin, president of the Camogie Association said welfare of players is paramount. “We are delighted to be joining with UPMC and the Gaelic Games family on this National Intercounty Concussion Baseline Testing Program. The welfare of our players is paramount, and we hope this program will not only help ensure our players have the right medical treatment if they sustain a concussion, but it will also provide important insight on concussive incidents in our games."

"The short and long-term impacts of concussion have come into sharp focus in more recent times and to be in a position to assist our players on such a wide-scale basis is a huge step forward," added LGFA President Mícheál Naughton.

"If concussions are not diagnosed early, and treated carefully, the consequences can be series, and with a huge risk of repeat concussions. We are delighted to join forces with our colleagues in the GAA, the Camogie Association, the Gaelic Players Association and UPMC to roll-out the concussion baseline testing programme. I am sure that this programme will be of huge benefit to a number of our players and, from a health and safety perspective, this is a vital intervention piece.”  

More in this section

Shane Walsh and Darragh Egerton 4/12/2022 Shane Walsh dazzles again as Kilmacud retain Leinster crown 
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Ballymac perform Lazarus act to end 51-year wait for a district title
Ronan Corcoran lifts the trophy 4/12/2022 Ballyhale quell Kilmacud comeback and find a way to win. As they always do
Dublin v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 1

Dublin GAA chief hits out at 'worrying' cut in coaching funding 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.28 s