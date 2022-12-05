Dublin GAA chief hits out at 'worrying' cut in coaching funding 

Dublin GAA chief executive John Costello has hit out at the new national coaching and development funding mechanism.

Due to additional qualifying criteria required from counties and human relations difficulties, the strategy, which reduces the annual coaching cut going to the capital by €447,978, has struggled to be put into operation.

In his annual report released today, Costello insists it will lead to “dismantling of the integrated coaching scheme in Dublin, with resulting job losses and redundancies and the sale of assets”.

He also questioned the practicality of the mechanism. “Our funding from Central Council and the additional €1.1m annual spend from Dublin County Board resources and €21,600 per club, has always targeted young people, especially primary schoolchildren, where coaching, fun and involvement can have a huge impact.

“I am, therefore, surprised and disappointed to be honest, that the new GAA model for funding for coaching and games development is based on registered male players from the age of 4 to 37 years of age. This is a worrying shift in association policy that funding is now being targeted at the older age groups.

“At a recent meeting attended by the GAA Director of Coaching and Games Development (Shane Flanagan) and the Árd Stiúrthóir (Tom Ryan), we were informed that the Games Promotion Officers should be working at this age cohort.

"Without wishing to sound glib, does anyone think that investing in coaching for any 30 – something is the best way of spending finances? Will our Games Promotion Officers be expected to arrange a Go Games programme for Over-35s? Are we to develop Tag Camán and Tag Peil programmes? Do we really need to even include 23-year-olds when we are allocating scarce funding resources?

“Perhaps more importantly, in this four-year funding model, the absence of any grant for coaching females is alarming when one of the current chief aims of the association, under the leadership of former president Mary McAleese, is to integrate GAA, LGFA and Camogie at all levels.

"I fear that this model, in trying to please or maybe appease, has overextended itself and lost sight of the original intention of this vital funding stream.”

Costello has called for a review of the funding model, insisting it should be targeted at young people, and reiterated the hearts and minds argument in Dublin.

“We have had to meet the challenge of a growing professional international sport in rugby, the ongoing battle with young people who are attracted by the big names and money of soccer and a plethora of other sports and distractions that are likely to be unique to big cities. It is a constant battle for the hearts and minds of our young people.”

Costello also discussed Dublin’s cluster pitch development in Hollystown and revealed it would be available to those outside the GAA as he expressed concerns about the lack of green spaces and amenities in the county.

“As we build higher and higher, and in increasing density, are we doing so in a sustainable manner? Are we catering for the needs of the people who will live in these new dwellings. Are we providing enough amenity space? Enough social facilities? Enough green spaces for their children to participate in organised competitive field sports?

“Are we looking after, in that context, their physical and mental well-being in the longer term? I have said before that our cities cannot become soulless places of grey concrete and high-rise buildings. We need to provide meaningful recreational space and we need to be mindful of how that space is used.”

The Whitehall Colmcilles man also noted there may be too many games in the senior inter-county football season next year with the new Sam Maguire Cup round-robin phase.

“Leaving aside that conundrum, is there a bigger picture risk that we’ve conceived a competition with too many matches and that fans won’t fully engage until the knockout business begins?

“And what will the implications be for central coffers? Let’s just watch this space and not rush to judgement. What cannot be denied is that something had to give in a scenario where the club game was not getting the respect it deserved.”

He also endorsed the idea of minor returning to U18 level. “I welcome the recent decision of the Task Force to decouple these grades from their inter-county equivalent and give counties the autonomy to return to an U18 competition at club level if they wish to do so, arguably this should also be examined at inter-county level also.

“There is too much of an overlap with players at U19 club level and adult grade and what we have experienced in Dublin is that there are too many scheduled fixtures that go unfulfilled. It is also particularly difficult for clubs with smaller playing numbers. What players want is meaningful competitions and, unfortunately, this has not proven to be the case – so it's time to call a halt.”

Costello welcomed RTÉ receiving the media rights for another highlights programme during the championship but questioned the presence of Gaelic games on the national broadcasters' media.

“Hopefully, this will safeguard against the recent tendency to pay lip service to matches involving lower-tier counties, with minimal highlights shoehorned into a couple of minutes.”

He continued: “Even though TG4 continues to do herculean work at the club, national league and underage coalface, it felt wrong to have so little GAA on our national broadcaster. The situation has improved recently with the addition of some Saturday night games; now it has been confirmed that RTÉ will have increased access to free-to-air Saturday league games. This can only be a positive.

“Allianz League Sunday has done a decent job at packaging league highlights, albeit facing the same production problems that beset The Sunday Game –so many matches, so relatively little time.

“All of which begs one final thought – isn’t it high time that RTÉ not alone satisfied our craving for live action and more highlights, but also gave us a Friday night magazine programme, full of insightful previews, player interviews, debate and colour? Is that too much to ask of our increasingly dominant main player?”

Costello addressed Shane Walsh’s transfer to Kilmacud Crokes too. “This year, Galway's Shane Walsh transferred to Kilmacud Crokes in the capital and both the player himself and the Stillorgan club were subjected to some derision.

“At the time, the Dublin County Board were contacted to enquire, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ If any player, at any level, whether a very talented one or one less gifted, moves to the country's capital for work reasons, it is not our role to adjudicate on the matter. That's an economic reality and has been such since Adam first played peil na nóg in the Garden (of Eden) County.

“Shane Walsh is not the first, to put it mildly, and won't be the last player from outside of Dublin to transfer into the county for professional reasons.”