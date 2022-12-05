Shamrocks fadeout concerns Hoban

Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Pat Hoban fully understands why there will be a post-mortem into the club’s latest Leinster success.

Eleven points up at half-time, 14 three minutes into the second half, to allow that lead to be whittled down to one point before Shamrocks shook themselves back into gear was unsatisfactory, he accepted.

“At half-time, we spoke about putting two halves together. Last week, we were here, we had a poor first half and we finished well. Previous games in the championship, we have been hot and cold.

“So, we came out, we had two points on the board within two minutes and said, ‘Yeah, this is looking good’. But we conceded probably a soft goal, a defensive error. They turned us over and they just got huge momentum, the wind picked up and we couldn’t win puck-out. They really came at us. Only for Dean (Mason) in the goal made a good save, we were in big bother.”

Hoban wouldn’t be human if he wasn’t worried by the fade-out coming on the back of a sluggish start against Naas the week previously. Having gone 14 points up after putting in a major physical shift in the first half, he suggested the team might have become “mentally soft”.

A provincial title is not to be sniffed at, though, as much as the shadow of Ballygunner looms over it. “Ballyhale Shamrocks, the expectation is success,” acknowledged Hoban. “That’s four Leinster titles in a row, no team has ever done it before so I think they deserve a lot of credit for that and praise.

“If we had to win by 20 points, would that do us any good? We won a tough, hard game and showed huge character in doing it, so I think the boys deserve huge credit for that.”

Kilmacud Crokes manager Kieran Dowling commended his men for never giving up. “We’re talking about a fantastic comeback against arguably the greatest club team in the history of the GAA. So, to put up that type of performance and be here with huge regrets is testament to the work the team put in themselves, and the management, to get us there.”

He continued: “This isn’t the old days of Dublin teams folding when they get into Leinster. Those days are over. We will not lie down. Anyone who has seen us hurl in Dublin, even last year when we lost to Clough-Ballacolla, we were carried out on our shield. We will not go lightly.”

Hoban knows the enormity of the challenge that faces Shamrocks next day out as they lock horns with Ballygunner for the second time in 10 months. “We were in Thurles yesterday watching that game and as we all know Ballygunner are worthy champions, All-Ireland champions, Munster champions, and unless we pick up on today it won’t be good enough.”