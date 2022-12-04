Brislane credits quality of Limerick strength and conditioning after Monaleen overcome Roscrea 

Towards the end of our post-match chat, Eoin Brislane removed his Monaleen manager’s beanie and threw on a blue and gold scarf.

Brislane’s Monaleen team were bigger and stronger than their Roscrea opponents in Sunday's Munster club intermediate final. It served as a microcosm and a reminder of the strength and conditioning lead that Limerick continue to enjoy over their neighbouring counties, Brislane’s native Tipperary included.

Thirteen of Brislane’s Monaleen panel came through the Limerick development squad system. Very few - Lorcan Lyons and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave - went right the way through to senior inter-county, but a good number made it as far as minor and U20/21 level. Their exposure to the Limerick system has them at a level of conditioning that Brislane can only marvel at.

“This is a credit to Limerick,” the former Tipperary hurler began. “The way they are conditioned, the way they look after themselves, the way their diet is, their food even coming down here today; they all know exactly what they are having and have it prepared.

“Limerick have something going that we [Tipperary] need to have a serious look at ourselves because we have the players, but we are obviously not doing it right at the development stage.

“Limerick have so many players coming through, unheard of players that lads wouldn’t even know of. This Limerick train isn’t stopping and if we don’t soon get our act together, we are going to be in serious trouble.” Knowing that Roscrea are a team who thrive on strong second half starts, Brislane was delighted to see his team get the upper hand during that period and clip the first four points of the restart.

“The five minutes before half-time and five after half-time is when they are most dangerous, but I felt we had the measure of them. Our backs were kinda on top.

“The whole thing was to go in ahead at half-time, put them on the back foot, and then lift the tempo for the first 10 minutes after half-time and put the squeeze on. It fell lovely for us today.”