Watch: Join us live for the €100,000 Rebels' Bounty draw

We'll have the big draw plus interviews with Cork players and management. 
Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 17:59

Join us from 7pm for a live broadcast of December's Rebel Bounty draw.

There's a massive €100,000 top prize on offer, plus plenty more. 

Patrick Mulcahy will oversee proceedings and chat to Cork players and management. 

<p>RIVALS DRAWN TOGETHER: Kerry's Tom O’Sullivan and Luke Connolly of Cork during the 2022 McGrath Cup final. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Cork and Kerry drawn in same group for 2023 McGrath Cup

