Pat Hoban impressed by Shamrocks' evergreen stalwarts

It wasn’t on friendship alone that Pat Hoban agreed to take over as Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Henry Shefflin may be a good pal of his, the pair being Bank of Ireland work colleagues, but it was never a case of the Mullinavat man doing the Kilkenny great a favour taking over Ballyhale Shamrocks.

For one, the club are known to be discerning when it comes to managerial appointments. When James O’Connor stepped down in the wake of that dramatically crushing All-Ireland final defeat to Ballygunner last February, there was no kneejerk reaction. Dust had to settle and Hoban, a multiple All-Ireland winning manager with Kilkenny at minor and intermediate level, fit the bill.

“I grew up watching Shamrocks teams and admiring their hurlers for generations,” says Hoban, a 1992 All-Ireland winning panelist with the Cats. “I would have had a good number of these lads playing underage with Kilkenny so very familiar with all their players.

“As regards coming in, there was a fear in our management team (his selectors are James Meagher and Niall Lacey) about what the hunger would be like. They had been on the road for four years, been to three All-Ireland finals, a lot of guys playing with Kilkenny. So, our concern wasn’t so much ‘were they good enough?’ but ‘how much do they want it?’ To be honest, once the county lads came back onto the pitch, we knew within days that they did.

“It was daunting but it’s absolutely a privilege. I’m friendly with Henry but he wouldn’t be pushing me in any direction. It was nice to be asked and to be involved but we’re very much a management team.”

A great indication of Shamrocks’ appetite was the decision by Joey Holden to return to the fold after cutting short plans to travel. “Joey definitely wasn’t coming back. I think he had to leave America by Tuesday for his visa and he had a flight booked for South America that night and on the Sunday he changed his mind and came home. Straight up, we’ve a lot of great players, a lot of excellent young players but talismanic men like TJ (Reid) and Joey and to have Joey back is incredible.”

Holden returned before his father Patrick passed away, one of several bereavements Shamrocks have had to endure this past year, the 50th in their history. The anguish and pain have had to be handled with care.

“Every parish has bereavements and every community has tragedies,” notes Hoban, “but Shamrocks is such a small community and those who sadly passed away this year had very close links with the club either through players or extreme involvement with it. It has been very tight and very personal and to draw on all those things... we didn’t dwell on them but of course they are a lot of reasons within the group of players to win.”

Shamrocks’ countymen’s ability to play year-round always impressed Hoban and he has a front seat view of it now. The split season might not help them as much as most elite hurlers and footballers but he is a fan of it.

“I have heard a lot of comment on it. I heard a podcast with Gearóid Hegarty in September and he was speaking about having a break after his club finished up and he’s been out golfing and was saying it was the best thing ever. For the majority of county players, I think it works.

“Under the old system, for those players whose county and club who keep winning, there was never any opportunity for free time. So, for clubs like Ballyhale, Ballygunner, a couple of the big football clubs, this has always been an issue. I won’t say it’s a problem because it’s a privilege as well.

“The percentage of players is small. David Clifford is playing a lot of games but that is as much a reflection of the Kerry system. The arguments against the split season are overcooked, I think it’s good, it works. In the short time I’ve been involved, I have huge admiration for the likes of TJ and the guys who have been doing it for 10 years. What they have been doing for their teams is incredible.”

In this 2022 campaign, Reid has sat out a couple of games as he tended to old injuries and the quick turnaround from last Sunday’s win over Naas presents a challenge but Hoban is encouraged.

“He’s been carrying a few knocks so coming straight back into the club you have to manage it. Please God he’ll be out on the field on Sunday and as we saw in the county final when you need TJ he is at his best. He turned 35 a few weeks ago, he’s become a daddy and there are a lot of things going on in his life, so we try and manage him to get the best out of him when we need him.”

As two electric attacks grace Croke Park on Sunday, most anticipate Shamrocks and Kilmacud Crokes will provide a shoot-out. Hoban is planning for that not to be case. “We hope we can make it cagey. They have a forward line with great pace, which is a concern for any defence. We have a strong forward line as well but if we don’t get on top of their forwards we’ll be in big trouble.

“That’s where we’re putting our concentrations and attempting to close down their ability to get scores and hopefully we can do damage at the other end of the pitch. They really showed character last weekend. They have all the attributes.”