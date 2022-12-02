Cork and Kerry drawn in same group for 2023 McGrath Cup

The draws and fixtures for the 2023 McGrath Cup Football competition have been confirmed
RIVALS DRAWN TOGETHER: Kerry's Tom O’Sullivan and Luke Connolly of Cork during the 2022 McGrath Cup final. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 15:19
TJ Galvin

The draws and fixtures for the 2023 McGrath Cup Football competition have been confirmed. 

Cork and Kerry have been drawn in the Group A along with Clare. Group B sees Limerick, Waterford, and Clare drawn together. 

The top team from each group will advance to the final.

Kerry are the defending champions having defeated Cork in the 2022 final by 2-17 to 0-11 in Killarney.

The competition gets underway on Wednesday January 4, 2023 with Cork at home to Kerry in Group A and Limerick taking on Waterford in Group B. 

The final is slated for Wednesday January 18.

Group A: Cork, Kerry, Clare.

Group B: Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary. 

Fixture Details

Wednesday January 4

Group A: Cork v Kerry; Group B: Limerick v Waterford.

Monday January 9

Group A: Kerry v Clare Group B: Waterford v Tipperary 

Saturday January 14

Group A: Clare v Cork; Group B: Tipperary v Limerick 

Final: Wednesday January 18

