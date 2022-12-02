Cork and Kerry drawn in same group for 2023 McGrath Cup

The draws and fixtures for the 2023 McGrath Cup Football competition have been confirmed.
Cork and Kerry have been drawn in the Group A along with Clare. Group B sees Limerick, Waterford, and Clare drawn together.
The top team from each group will advance to the final.
Kerry are the defending champions having defeated Cork in the 2022 final by 2-17 to 0-11 in Killarney.
The competition gets underway on Wednesday January 4, 2023 with Cork at home to Kerry in Group A and Limerick taking on Waterford in Group B.
The final is slated for Wednesday January 18.
Cork, Kerry, Clare.
Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary.
Group A: Cork v Kerry; Group B: Limerick v Waterford.
Group A: Kerry v Clare Group B: Waterford v Tipperary
Group A: Clare v Cork; Group B: Tipperary v Limerick
Wednesday January 18