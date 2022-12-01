Páirc Uí Rinn to host Munster club final next weekend

Páirc Uí Rinn will be the stage for Saturday week’s Munster Club senior football final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West (7:30pm throw-in).
The game at the Ballintemple venue will be televised live on TG4 in what is Kerins O’Rahillys’ first provincial senior decider since 2009 and marks the end of a 35-year wait for Newcastle West.
Both clubs are aiming for the first title as Kilmurry-Ibrickane beat the Strand Road men by a point in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds 13 years ago, while Nemo Rangers were comprehensive winners against Newcastle West in Fitzgerald Stadium in 1987.
Dromcollogher-Broadford were the last Limerick winners in 2008, Dr Crokes the last victors from Kerry in 2018. Tipperary’s Seán Lonergan, who took charge of the O’Rahillys-Éire Óg game in Austin Stack Park last weekend, has been appointed referee.
The following day, the Rathmore-Na Piarsaigh intermediate (3:30pm) and Fossa-Kilcarrig (1pm) junior finals form a double-header in Mallow.
Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn 7:30pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary) Live TG4. Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day).
Rathmore (Kerry) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Mallow 3.30pm (C. Maguire, Clare).
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day). Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
Fossa (Kerry) v Kilmurry (Cork), Mallow 1pm (N. Quinn, Clare).
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day). Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie