Páirc Uí Rinn to host Munster club final next weekend

Páirc Uí Rinn will be the stage for Saturday week’s Munster Club senior football final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West (7:30pm throw-in).

The game at the Ballintemple venue will be televised live on TG4 in what is Kerins O’Rahillys’ first provincial senior decider since 2009 and marks the end of a 35-year wait for Newcastle West.