Páirc Uí Rinn to host Munster club final next weekend

The following day, the Rathmore-Na Piarsaigh intermediate (3:30pm) and Fossa-Kilcarrig (1pm) junior finals form a double-header in Mallow.
Páirc Uí Rinn to host Munster club final next weekend

Jack Savage of Kerins O'Rahillys. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 16:12
John Fogarty

Páirc Uí Rinn will be the stage for Saturday week’s Munster Club senior football final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West (7:30pm throw-in). 

The game at the Ballintemple venue will be televised live on TG4 in what is Kerins O’Rahillys’ first provincial senior decider since 2009 and marks the end of a 35-year wait for Newcastle West.

Both clubs are aiming for the first title as Kilmurry-Ibrickane beat the Strand Road men by a point in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds 13 years ago, while Nemo Rangers were comprehensive winners against Newcastle West in Fitzgerald Stadium in 1987.

Dromcollogher-Broadford were the last Limerick winners in 2008, Dr Crokes the last victors from Kerry in 2018. Tipperary’s Seán Lonergan, who took charge of the O’Rahillys-Éire Óg game in Austin Stack Park last weekend, has been appointed referee.

The following day, the Rathmore-Na Piarsaigh intermediate (3:30pm) and Fossa-Kilcarrig (1pm) junior finals form a double-header in Mallow.

Fixture details:

Saturday, December 10.

AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship final.

Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn 7:30pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary) Live TG4. Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day).

Sunday, December 11.

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final.

Rathmore (Kerry) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Mallow 3.30pm (C. Maguire, Clare).

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day). Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie 

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final.

Fossa (Kerry) v Kilmurry (Cork), Mallow 1pm (N. Quinn, Clare).

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day). Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie

More in this section

Galway v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final Galway GAA to boost finances with naming rights for Pearse Stadium
eir Senior Hurling Championship Sponsorship Announcement Six months on, Austin Gleeson is still wrestling with Déise 'blockage'
All-Ireland Senior Football Champions Homecoming All-Ireland hero Graham O'Sullivan suffered panic attack in lead-up to final
<p>BACK IN: Former Tipperary manager Eamon O'Shea. Pic: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE</p>

Eamon O'Shea returns to inter-county management in low-key role 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s