Austin Gleeson predicts Ballygunner-Ballyhale rematch

Austin Gleeson is confidently predicting a Ballygunner-Ballyhale All-Ireland club semi-final rematch. It’s a potential renewal of acquaintances by the two most recent holders of the Toomy Moore Cup that he is very much looking forward to.

Gleeson is plenty familiar with Ballygunner. The Mount Sion team he captained this summer came up nine short to the reigning All-Ireland club champions in the Waterford decider. In 2021, it was at the semi-final stage where Ballygunner turfed them out.

He’s seen enough of the men in black and red hoops to respectfully insist it won’t be Munster final opponents Ballyea who halt their bid for back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

“Seeing Ballygunner up close and personal, it is an impressive machine. I do think they will get over this weekend. Ballyea are a good team, but I just think Ballygunner have that extra bit of firepower. They are solid all over the field,” said Gleeson.

“I think Ballyhale will get over Kilmacud this weekend too and that will mean Ballyhale and Ballygunner meet in the All-Ireland semi-final, a replay of the All-Ireland final. Jesus, that is going to be unbelievable. Whoever wins that will really fancy their chances of winning the All-Ireland.

“I couldn’t call it, if that is the way it runs out.”

Ballygunner’s September county final win over Gleeson’s Mount Sion was their ninth on the spin. Such dominance could be diagnosed as being unhealthy for the county, of creating disillusionment and disinterest among the chasing pack.

Gleeson takes a different view.

“If Ballygunner weren't where they are now, I don't think Mount Sion would be where we are at the moment. We're raising our game to try and compete with them. We haven't got there but last year we got close.

“We have to work harder, and every other club has to work harder to get close to them. That does benefit Waterford for the simple reason that you're going back into Waterford fit after the club championship, which means you're coming back into pre-season fitter than you might have been in previous years. That means you're going to be fitter for the championship. And with the way Ballygunner play, you have to develop your hurling as well. That can only work well for Waterford.”