Cork unveils new GAA jersey for 2023 - with a nod to some of the county's famed landmarks

CORK GAA - in partnership with Sports Direct and O’Neills - has unveiled its new home jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The new jersey incorporates a number of new features that resonate with classic jerseys from a different era. The white neck collar returns, while extra white elements have been restored to the sleeves. The three lines on the white sleeve represent the three pillars of Cork GAA – club, school, and county. The corresponding stylish white shorts offer the same pattern in reverse.

Features from the Cork GAA logo have been subtly added to the back of the jersey, featuring Shandon Bells with Queen’s Old Castle and King’s Old Castle on either side, and Bandon Bridge to the foreground.

The No 1 jersey is also a throwback to the 1990s, with a return of the red and white stripes worn by the goalkeepers on the All Ireland double winning team.

Sports Direct's MD in Ireland, Leonard Brassel of Sports Direct Ireland said, “Now coming into year three of our partnership with Cork GAA we are proud of what the teams have achieved, not just at senior level but also with their minors and under 20s."

Cork footballer Steven Sherlock models the new kit.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan added: “Cork fans are tremendously proud of their jerseys, and we hope that this year’s design will join the list of classics worn by the Rebels over the decades. The design has been carefully crafted by O’Neills to incorporate the best elements of jerseys from times past, and we are particularly proud of the return of an iconic goalkeeper design. We look forward to seeing our teams succeed in this new jersey.”

O'Neill's Tony Towell said the manufacturer was "very proud" of the new Cork jersey for 2023. "The new 3D silicone badge, silicone stripes and county name on the sleeves showcase the latest manufacturing techniques we use to full effect. The watermark on the back of the iconic towers and Shandon Steeple depicted in the county crest is unmistakable."

This is the second generation of Cork jersey sponsored by Sports Direct, which operates six stores across the county and 61 nationwide. The new Cork kit goes on sale exclusively in Sports Direct Stores or online at https://ie.sportsdirect.com/ and oneills.com from Wednesday, November 30th at 10am. Fans can enjoy €10 off their next purchase with every purchase of the Cork GAA Home jersey and/or kit in all Sports Direct stores or free delivery online.