Eir set to be new sponsors of All-Ireland hurling championship

Eir are expected to be announced as new associate sponsors of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship on Wednesday.
The telecommunications company are to replace Very, formerly Littlewoods, in a new five-year deal. The deal will see Eir swap their backing of the football championship for the hurling competition.
Eir’s association with the All-Ireland SFC goes back to 2011 and in 2019 they signed an extension to stay on board with the football championship up to the end of this past season. In 2021, Eir Sport ceased trading and they surrendered their media rights for Saturday night Allianz League games.
Eir join Bord Gáis and Centra as the associate sponsors of the All-Ireland SHC. Centra have been affiliated with the hurling championship since 2010 and long-time U20/U21 championship sponsors Bord Gáis have been senior backers for the last six seasons. Their agreement had been up for renewal this year.
Eir’s switch to hurling means there is a vacancy alongside AIB and Super Valu in the football championship stable.
Littlewoods Ireland had been sponsors of both the senior hurling championship and camogie leagues from 2017. They were rebranded as Very earlier this year.
Limerick’s four-time All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon and Waterford star Austin Gleeson will launch Eir's new agreement on Wednesday.