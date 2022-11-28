Kerry’s Paul Murphy to miss Rathmore’s Munster final

Munster Club IFC semi-final

Kanturk 2-6 Rathmore 1-17

Rathmore boss Denis Moynihan insisted there will be no problem keeping his team grounded following their big win over Kanturk in the Munster Club IFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. John Moynihan’s fourth-minute goal was the catalyst for a comprehensive victory.

“Trust me, I take no team for granted. Tomorrow we will be straight back to business. When I’m focused, the team is focused,” Moynihan reflected.

“We are going four or five weeks in-a-row. It is just about minding the bodies. We will go to the pool and recover.”

The manager also confirmed they will have to plan without their All-Ireland senior medalist and centre-back Paul Murphy for the final on Sunday week.

“Paul is going on a long-due honeymoon for four weeks, he got married last year. He will be a big loss, but we have a panel. Hopefully, we will get someone to fill his boots.”

The manager, who played U12 with Knocknagree and trained a lot of teams in Duhallow, added that playing in Cork’s main stadium was a huge plus.

“The danger with Kanturk was their physicality. We were very worried about that. It was like winning the lotto when I heard we were coming up to Páirc Uí Chaoimh because I reckon if they got us into Mallow with a heavier surface, we could have been in trouble.”

The winners roared into the game and were 1-3 to nil ahead within the first 10 minutes. Having played at senior level up to 2019, they continued to dominate. Spurred on by the Ryan brothers Mark and Cathal at midfield, another Ryan brother Shane (All-Ireland senior winner), and Chrissy Spiers were the chief scorers. By half-time, Rathmore were 1-10 to 0-2 up.

The Kerry side continued to pile on the pressure. Spiers, Darragh Rahilly and James Darmody extended the advantage to 16 points approaching the end of the third quarter.

Grantus Bucinskas and Ian Walsh goals in the 43rd and 49th minute were no more than Kanturk deserved, and while they did help reduce the deficit to eight, it was too little too late.

Their revival came at a time when Rathmore lost their wing-back Fionn Holohan to a black-card. Whilst the east Kerry man only scored twice - Mark and Shane Ryan - in the fourth quarter, there was never a doubt about the outcome.

Moynihan said: “Kanturk were bound to hit a purple patch, I thought we could have managed it better.”

Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), I Walsh (1-0), Aidan Walsh (0-2), C Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Rathmore: C Spiers (0-7 frees), S Ryan (0-6, 0-2 marks, 0-1 45, 0-1 free), J Moynihan (1-1), M Ryan, D Rahilly and J Darmody (0-1 each).

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh (Capt); C Walsh, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; Alan Walsh, G Bucinskas, J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: M Healy for J Fitzpatrick (43), C Hendry for L McLoughlin (48), C Clernon for C Walsh (53), C Mullane for G Bucinskas (60), B Healy for B O’Sullivan (61).

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; B O’Keeffe, P Murphy, R Holohan; M Ryan (Capt), C Ryan; D Rahilly, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan, J Darmody, S Ryan.

Subs: M Reen for C Spiers (44), A Dineen for F Holohan (55), C Kelly for J Darmody (58), C O’Connor for S Ryan (59), J Mahony for C Ryan (62).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).