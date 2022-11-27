Mike Breen goal the catalyst for success as Beaufort retain Mid-Kerry championship 

Beaufort 1-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9

A strong start highlighted by a goal from Mike Breen gave Beaufort the foothold in a game that they never relinquished, securing the Michael O’Connor Cup as Mid-Kerry senior champions for the second year in succession.

Young forward Kieran Dennehy opened the scoring with a point, and the unerring Fergal Hallissey struck a 45’ followed by two frees to give Beaufort a four point lead with a quarter played.

The 17th-minute goal by Breen, finished to the bottom corner after some clever link play with Liam Carey, set Beaufort up with a lead they would more or less hold on to for the remainder of the contest.

Éanna O’Connor joined Milltown/Castlemaine along with his brother Cian`(sons of Kerry manager Jack) from St Michael’s/Foilmore in 2022, and the former added a pointed mark and a free through to reduce the gap to five at the break, as lightning flashed and thunder clapped just before the short whistle, Beaufort leading 1-4 to 0-2 at half time.

Beaufort played the second half in game management mode, tapping over points to nullify Milltown/Castlemaine each time they scored with Carey and Jerome Flynn scoring excellent points for their respective teams. Beaufort came close to scoring a second goal as Darragh Dennehy’s effort was saved well by Cormac Leane and pushed out for a 45’.

Hallissey was on form though, as he made no mistake to strike the resulting placed ball over the crossbar.

Beaufort were not to be beaten on the day, and once they got the lead in the first half, they never had less than a four point cushion ahead of Milltown/Castlemaine.

Each side scored some excellent points in the remaining period – substitute Jonathan O’Sullivan with a couple of excellent scores for the vanquished while Carey and Kieran Dennehy replied for the victors. Milltown/Castlemaine needed a goal to have any chance of a comeback, and they had a late chance to get back to within two, but Pa Wrenn’s shot flashed wide of the post as the game entered stoppage time.

Beaufort held out to retain the Michael O’Connor Cup for the second year in a row.

Nathan Breen received a deserved Man of the Match award, while Beaufort were also best served by leaders Mike Breen, who enjoyed a change of luck, Ronan Murphy as well as teenagers Timmy Casey & Kieran Dennehy.

Scorers for Beaufort: F Hallissey (0-6, 3f, 2 45’), Mike Breen (1-0) Kieran Dennehy (0-3, 1f), L Carey (0-2).

Scorers for Milltown/Castlemaine: É O’Connor (0-5f), J O’Sullivan (0-2), Jerome Flynn (0-1), Pa Wrenn (0-1).

BEAUFORT: S Coffey; M Neary, G Hartnett, J O’Sullivan; E Coffey, N Breen, T Casey; R Murphy, S O’Brien; F Hallissey, D Healy, M Breen; K Dennehy, L Carey, D Dennehy.

Subs: C Kennedy for Neary 41, I McGillycuddy for Healy 59, P O’Sullivan for Casey 60+2

MILLTOWN CASTLEMAINE: C Leane; J O’Connor, P Wrenn, G McKenna; J Hayes, A Kelliher, K McKenna; D Roche, G Horan; C O’Connor, É O’Connor, K Carroll; J Flynn, C Moriarty, D Kelliher.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for C O’Connor HT, Dylan O’Neill for D Kelliher 36, J Teahan for Hayes 47’, K Kerins for Carroll 47, S Hogan for Flynn 49

Referee: B O’Shea (Keel)