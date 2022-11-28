Naomh Abán secure All-Ireland final place after 'tough affair'

Naomh Abán will face Salthill-Knocknacarra in the All-Ireland Junior LGFA final following victory over Castleblayney Faughs at Páirc Íosagáin on Sunday
Naomh Abán secure All-Ireland final place after 'tough affair'

ON THE BURST: Rosie Corkery of Naomh Abán is tackled by Arlene Leonard of Castleblayney Faughs during the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship semi-final at Páirc Íosagáin, Naomh Abán, Co. Cork. Pic: Cian O’Regan/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 07:05
Ger McCarthy

Naomh Abán 0-12 Castleblayney Faughs 0-7 

Naomh Abán will face Salthill-Knocknacarra in the Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior LGFA final following victory over Castleblayney Faughs at Páirc Íosagáin on Sunday.

The Munster champions held their Ulster equivalents to two frees in the opening half of a defence-dominated encounter.

Naomh Abán stretched their advantage to seven heading into the closing stages only for a resurgent Castleblayney Faughs to mount a comeback.

It wasn’t enough as late Allanagh Hoare and Grace Murphy scores cemented a famous win for the Ballyvourney club.

“That was a real tough affair out there today,” Naomh Abán manager Noel McDonagh said.

“A lot of people were saying we were at home so had all the advantage. That brings its own pressures. I must say the girls stood up today. They played really well. We had a bit of homework done and knew they were good.

“Our girls had to dig this game out today because northern football is tough and this was a tough game for us.” 

Defences were on top throughout a tight opening half that saw Naomh Abán switch ends 0-5 to 0-2 ahead despite playing into the teeth of a strong wind.

Led by excellent centre-back Rósie Corkery, Amy McDonagh and Grace Murphy points pushed the home side further ahead after the break.

Substitute Aimee Donnelly notched the visitors’ first score from open play after 34 minutes before a dominant Naomh Abán surged 0-10 to 0-4 in front courtesy of Lydia McDonagh (free), Grainne Lucey and Annie Maher efforts.

Roared on by a sizeable travelling support, Castleblayney responded through Hazel Hughes, Jodie McQuillan and Orlaith Maguire points. Suddenly there was only a goal between the teams as full-time approached. Two late points cemented Naomh Abán’s victory however, and qualification for an All-Ireland LGFA final.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: A Hoare and G Murphy (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, L McDonagh (0-1 free) and A Maher 0-2 each, A McDonagh and G Lucey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castleblayney Faughs: J McQuillan 0-3 (0-3 frees), A Donnelly 0-2, H Hughes and O Maguire 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: L Ní hAodha; U Ní Thuathaigh (captain), M Ní Dhuinnin, A Ní Chríodáin; E Ní Cheallaigh, R Ní Chorcora, M Ellen Ní Chéilleachair; A Ní Dhonnacha, G Ní Luasa; A Ní hUidhir, E Ní Mhurchú, C Ní Fhaoláin; A Ní Mheachair, L Ní Dhonnacha, G Ní Mhurchú.

Subs: J Kelly for E Murphy (blood, 30), J Kelly for E Murphy (56).

Castleblayney Faughs: R Treanor; L Connolly, S Brady, A Leonard (captain); H Hughes, E Heavin, S McKenna; E Ruddin, O Maguire;G Hanratty, A McCooey, S Moloney; A Connolly, J McQuillan, C Farrell.

Subs: Aimee Donaghy for S Moloney (33), Aoibhin Donaghy for G Hanratty (43).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).

More in this section

Naomh Moling v Kilmacud Crokes - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Dilemma for dual player Sheehy after Kilmacud advance to Leinster final
Kilmacud Crokes v Clough/Ballacolla - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final Kilmacud boss Dowling: Double ask unfair on dual-player Sheehy
Donaghmoyne v Kilmacud Crokes - CurrentAccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final McConnell stars for Donaghmoyne after arriving via helicopter from her wedding
Naomh Abán secure All-Ireland final place after 'tough affair'

Mike Breen goal the catalyst for success as Beaufort retain Mid-Kerry championship 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s